'Come without CISF, you won’t return': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee threatens BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar over Bengal SIR

Talking to media persons, Banerjee asked the leaders to come to Dankuni without CISF security, saying they would not return once they arrive.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 05:33 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 05:33 IST
