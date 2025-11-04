<p>Amid row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has now openly threatened BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar.</p><p>Talking to media persons, Banerjee asked the leaders to come to Dankuni without CISF security, saying they "would not return" once they arrive.</p>.<p>"You (Suvendu and Sukanta) come to Dankuni without CISF. You come with your men, and we will come with our men. We will see how big a 'baper beta' (son of his father) you are. You won't return from here," Banerjee is heard saying in the video.</p><p>In October, Sukanta Majumdar and Kalyan Banerjee<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/will-bring-everything-to-standstill-war-of-words-escalates-between-tmcs-kalyan-banerjee-and-sukanta-majumdar-over-bengal-sir-3767742"> exchanged scathing barbs over SIR</a>.</p><p>Majumdar threatened to use central forces and said even firing could take place if there was any discontent about the SIR exercise, which sparked the verbal altercation.</p><p>His comments drew an angry reaction from Banerjee, who accused Majumdar of threatening Bengal's electorate and challenged him to visit his constituency.</p><p>"Let the Election Commission remove just one voter and see what happens. We will bring everything to a standstill," Banerjee said.</p><p>"That boy who became a minister, please tell him CISF bullets will hit them. Come to Sreerampur if you have the courage. Let's see how you go back home," Banerjee said. </p><p>Majumdar, in a sharp counterattack, said Banerjee's comments reflected "a loss of mental stability and political decency".</p><p>"A sitting MP is threatening to shoot a Union minister; this shows his mental state. They have crossed the age for active politics and should be sent to old-age homes," Majumdar told reporters in Balurghat.</p><p>"He talks like a child, without realising what he is saying. I am accepting his challenge. I am going to Sreerampur tomorrow. Let's see how big a 'baper beta' (son of his father) he really is," the BJP leader added.<br><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>