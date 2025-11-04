<p>Washington: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Tuesday that if an ongoing government shutdown continues another week it could lead to "mass chaos" and could force him to close some of the national airspace to air traffic.</p><p>"If you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos, you will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it," Duffy said at a press conference Tuesday. Democrats say Republicans are to blame.</p>