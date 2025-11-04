Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US warns of 'mass chaos', may need to close some airspace if government shutdown continues another week

You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it," U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy said.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 17:07 IST
World newsUS government shutdown

Follow us on :

Follow Us