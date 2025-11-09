Today's Horoscope – November 9, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 November 2025, 18:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Patience is the keyword today. Everything will fall into place if you remain tactful. Use your head and do things your way. Your intuition will be right on point. Misunderstandings between partners may arise due to poor communication or external interference.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): You may be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing changes, so focus on strengthening bonds. Be cautious — secret affairs will no longer remain secret. Health concerns start improving.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 9
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): An overseas journey could add a new dimension to a strained relationship. Plans may cost more than anticipated. You’re in a celebratory mood, but avoid overindulgence. A romantic partner might be demanding or aggressive.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Family members may be stressed, testing your patience. Domestic dramas could disturb harmony, so let things unfold naturally rather than forcing outcomes.
Lucky colour: Linen Lucky number: 1
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Avoid being dogmatic in your opinions. A closed mind could prevent valuable connections from entering your life. Seek balance and openness in all interactions.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sep 23): Separate fact from fantasy to avoid confusion. Don’t assume you know what others are thinking — you may be mistaken. Keep communication clear and grounded.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): You need a dose of fun and laughter today. Take time out to relax, as things will soon work in your favour. Be mindful of your words and actions — they may have lasting consequences.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 8
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Handle delicate financial matters carefully. A promotion or opportunity for advancement is likely. New ventures and creative projects bring exciting changes at home.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 5
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Career or property disputes and health issues may dampen your spirits. Cultivate patience and compassion to overcome obstacles. Authority figures might impose new rules or expectations.
Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 2
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Be prepared to counter attempts by adversaries to undermine you. Heavy responsibilities could feel overwhelming, but confidence will help you excel. Wear red today for empowerment.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Close relationships may undergo unexpected shifts. Avoid giving ultimatums or trying to control situations. Don’t wait for opportunities — take initiative and pursue them.
Lucky colour: Teal Lucky number: 7
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You’ve been stuck in a rut and need to break free from routine. Practice financial restraint — avoid risky investments. It’s a good day to start a diet or make health-conscious changes.
Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev