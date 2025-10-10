Today's Horoscope – October 10, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 October 2025, 08:59 IST
March 21 - April 20
A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
A response from that special one is indicated. An old issue you thought resolved may crop up again. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today—get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You can excel where you’ve failed before if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are likely if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
The day opens with a big career opportunity—make sure you seize it! A good friend may be very demanding of your time and attention.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive, and an old friend may turn out to be something more! You’ll work well with groups and institutions. Be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive patterns.
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Talk to an older family member you’ve helped in the past. Go after your goals and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to lay your cards on the table and sort out your priorities.
Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you’re efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do take time to relax a little.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people may be unpredictable and evasive—don’t let it trouble you. Your loyalty could be keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner may be demanding or aggressive. A conflict may arise between emotions and reality; tact will help you handle it well.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Getting through to others may be challenging. A positive attitude will make your situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career could take off with a bang.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Avoid blaming others for what has happened; take responsibility for your actions. Accepting consequences gracefully will lead to more harmonious relationships.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart, not your head, rule the day. It’s better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 9
Amara Ramdev