<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a> slumped 4 per cent on Monday, extending its decline from last week, after getting a show cause notice from the country's aviation watchdog. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=stock%20market">stock</a> is set for a seventh straight session of losses after it cancelled thousands of flights last week, leaving passengers stranded and forcing government action to limit a surge in airfares caused by the crisis.</p>