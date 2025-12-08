<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a>'s crisis continued for the seventh day, more flights from several airports were cancelled on Monday morning. </p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, 127 IndiGo flights, including 62 departures and 65 arrivals, were cancelled, while the Kempegowda International said that the next update will be provided at 6 pm. </p>.'Flight delays to continue': Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IndiGo crisis enters seventh day.<p>A total of 134 flights, including 75 departures and 59 arrivals, were cancelled at<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi"> Delh</a>i's Indira Gandhi International Airport. </p><p>Delhi International Airport Limited issued passenger advisory saying IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays.</p>.<p>Taking to their official X handle, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."</p><p>"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where our on ground staff is ready to help," the statement read, adding that public transport options like metro, buses, and cabs are available for convenient travel to and from the airport.</p><p>IndiGo on Sunday said it was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-ops-may-stabilise-by-dec-10-650-sunday-flights-cancelled-3823267">on track to operate over 1,650 flights </a>during the day and that it intends to normalise operations by December 10.</p><p>On Sunday, the crisis-hit airline cancelled over 650 flights. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said passengers have endured mental harassment and distress due to the operational crisis and assured that steps are being taken to ensure accountability is fixed.</p>