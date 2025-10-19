Today's Horoscope – October 19, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You’re embarking on exciting journeys that promise to open new doors for you. Your life is becoming less predictable, and that's a good thing. Expect thrilling developments in your love life and romance. It seems like there aren't enough hours in the day for all you want to do.
Colour: Ivory Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Trust your intuition today, but be sure to express your concerns calmly and directly to those who need to hear them. It's a perfect day to socialize with people you want to impress.
Colour: Cream Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Mars might make you a bit edgy, and you may feel like your cash flow is restricted. To navigate these frustrating circumstances, stay focused on your priorities and maintain a steady course.
Colour: Magenta Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Coffee Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Blue Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected.
Colour: Purple Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with.
Colour: Saffron Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent.
Colour: White Number: 4
Amara Ramdev