Today's Horoscope – October 25, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Peach | Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
An ex-flame is blazing a path to your door, and you are feeling confused and shell-shocked. Before you turn the friend away, look into your own heart too. Confiding in a friend looks good. Lateral growth at work is beckoning.
Colour: Apricot | Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.
Colour: Crimson | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Your father wants your time and attention, so give it to him. You do tend to nit-pick at issues, so let go and bear in mind that your thinking is very different from your father’s. It’s a generation thing.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Pink | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Plum | Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev