<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=election%20commission">Election Commission</a> (ECI) on Friday released a list of 4.34 crore voters in the Gujarat draft electoral rolls after completing the Special Intensive Revision (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIR">SIR</a>) process in the state. </p><p>Names of 73.73 lakh voters in the the state were omitted due to various reasons in draft electoral rolls, <em>PTI </em>reported quoting an official. </p>.Nearly 25 lakh 'untraceable' voters in Kerala as SIR enumeration ends .<p>"4.34 crore voters found valid in Gujarat as per draft electoral rolls published after SIR against 5.08 crore voters registered earlier," the official told <em>PTI. </em></p><p>The SIR exercise began in Gujarat on November 4 with booth level officers (BLO) distributing enumeration forms in their designated areas. </p><p>The ECI also released the draft voter list for Tamil Nadu where 5.43 crore of 6.41 crore electors submitted forms.</p>