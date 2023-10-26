Today's Horoscope – October 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 October 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
Navigating a challenging project showcases your resilience. A surprise invitation might expand your social circle. Balancing determination with empathy proves fruitful. Lucky Colour: Ruby. Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Engaging in a philanthropic venture amplifies your purpose. A garden project might bloom into a beautiful retreat. Marrying patience with initiative accelerates progress. Lucky Colour: Sienna. Lucky Number: 4
Gemini
Collaborating on a writing venture unlocks creative avenues. A casual chat could lead to an enlightening revelation. Juggling diverse interests enriches personal growth. Lucky Colour: Canary. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
Assisting in a mentorship program deepens your wisdom. Exploring family genealogy might reveal fascinating tales. Integrating past lessons with present actions nurtures growth. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Organizing a charity event amplifies your leadership. A dance class could rekindle a forgotten passion. Blending charisma with sensitivity attracts admiration. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
Contributing to a research paper sharpens your expertise. Cooking a new recipe might awaken culinary delights. Merging meticulousness with adaptability boosts outcomes. Lucky Colour: Moss. Lucky Number: 3
Libra
Initiating a book club fosters intellectual exchange. A visit to a museum could inspire a creative project. Balancing harmony with assertiveness wins respect. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
Diving into a challenging course expands your capabilities. A heartfelt letter might mend an old rift. Combining passion with discernment deepens connections. Lucky Colour: Obsidian. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
Championing an environmental cause ignites purpose. A guided meditation session could offer inner peace. Embracing both adventure and reflection enhances life's journey. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Mastering a tough skill boosts professional standing. A nature walk might provide refreshing clarity. Bridging tradition with modern insights yields growth. Lucky Colour: Slate. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius
Leading a tech innovation lights up the community. A philosophical talk could shift perspectives. Melding visionary ideas with grounded actions promotes change. Lucky Colour: Electric- Blue. Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
Guiding a meditation group nurtures spiritual bonds. Participating in an art workshop might unveil latent talents. Weaving intuition with practicality creates wonders. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5
DH Web Desk