Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Used oil EPR: Non-compliance or teething issues?

EPR for used oil in India was formally introduced through the Second Amendment to the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2023.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 19:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 19:50 IST
BengaluruSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us