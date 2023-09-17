Today's Horoscope - September 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 September 2023, 18:49 IST
Aries
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.
Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. A major plan turns to be a damp squib. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Lucky Colour: Navy. Lucky Number: 2
DH Web Desk