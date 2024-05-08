UK expels Russian defence attache as an ‘undeclared’ spy

Under the steps announced by the Home Office, the UK has expelled the Russian defence attaché as “an undeclared military intelligence officer”; will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath—a Russia-owned property in Sussex—and the Trade and Defence Section in Highgate, London, which is believed to have been used for 'intelligence purposes'; and will impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including 'capping' the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.