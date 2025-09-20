Today's Horoscope – September 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20):
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Coffee Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21):
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Indigo Number: 8
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21):
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Beige Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22):
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home.
Colour: Maroon Number: 6
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21):
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Mango Number: 9
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23):
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Colour: Butterscotch Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23):
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today.
Colour: Plum Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22):
A day, to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today.
Colour: Lilac Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22):
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20):
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: Aqua-green Number: 5
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19):
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Indigo Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20):
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Yellow Number: 6
