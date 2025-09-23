Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal's caretaker PM navigates fragile peace amid youth revolt, party pushback

The 'Gen Z' demonstrators want the 73-year-old premier to arrest senior party leaders accused of graft, remove politically-connected bureaucrats from key posts, and investigate the deaths of 74 people during this month's protests.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 09:50 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us