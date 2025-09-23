<p>Male: An Indian national has gone missing after falling overboard from a cargo vessel near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maldives">Maldives</a>, according to a media report on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Monday when the crew member of the Indian-flagged vessel MSV Daulah fell into the sea about one kilometre north of Vilimale, news portal <em>sun.mv</em> reported.</p>.<p>The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said it received information about the incident at around 11:35 pm, and the Coastguard’s Second Squadron under the Male’ Area Command immediately began search efforts.</p>.Drones force Copenhagen Airport to shut down for hours, cops say flown by 'capable operator'.<p>As of 7:22 am (local time) on Tuesday, about eight hours after the fall, both sea and air operations had failed to locate the missing individual, the report said, quoting MNDF.</p>.<p>The search operation is under way.</p>