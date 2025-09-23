Today's Horoscope – September 23, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Blue | Number: 5
Taurus
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Colour: Pink | Number: 2
Gemini
You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance.
Colour: Brown | Number: 8
Cancer
Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship.
Colour: Purple | Number: 3
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Orange | Number: 6
Virgo
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Colour: White | Number: 9
Libra
A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak.
Colour: Green | Number: 4
Scorpio
A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests.
Colour: Opal | Number: 7
Sagittarius
A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments.
Colour: Tangerine | Number: 1
Capricorn
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Violet | Number: 5
Aquarius
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 2
Pisces
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev