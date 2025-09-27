Today's Horoscope – September 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship.
Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 3
Taurus
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be.
Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 5
Cancer
Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced, caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities.
Lucky colour: Ebony Lucky number: 8
Leo
Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. You need to be careful about overextending yourself.
Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 6
Virgo
You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 9
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 6
Pisces
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 2