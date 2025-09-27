Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Meta AI app gets 'Vibes', an AI video generator and sharing platform

Announcing the launch, Meta co-founder shared a post with first visuals of gen AI generated videos using Vibes feature, on his official Instagram.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 19:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Screen grab of the video generated from AI Vibes feature on Meta AI app.

Screen grab of the video generated from AI Vibes feature on Meta AI app.

Credit: Meta

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 19:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsInstagramMark ZuckerbergDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us