<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-finally-brings-standalone-instagram-app-for-ipad-3711648">Meta </a>has unveiled a new generated Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered video generator and sharing platform Vibes on its Meta AI.</p><p>Announcing the launch, Meta co-founder shared a post with first visuals of gen AI generated videos using Vibes feature, on his official Instagram.</p><p>He shared five videos, one featuring himself in an animation calculating a tip for the waiter at a hotel, second videos shows lovable fuzzy dolls jumping on obstacles, the third video has a adorable puppy running through tall grasses, fourth an Egyptian lady taking a selfie from a window of pyramid and final video features a cute kitten kneading dough.</p><p>Users can start from scratch with creative prompts. However, if they are not able come with fresh ideas, they can checkout templates or else remix an already released gen AI video shared on Vibes platform. To make the video their own, users can add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match their taste.</p><p>When ready with the content, the user can simply share, post directly to the Vibes feed, DM to friends, or cross-post to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels.</p><p>In a related development, Meta earlier this week launched an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-built-in-language-translation-feature-to-whatsapp-3742374">AI language translation feature</a> on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS versions.</p><p>This new feature works for one-to-one individual chats, even group chats and Channel updates as well.</p><p>This will come in handy when communicating with international friends and colleagues. And, when tourists go to trips and use WhatsApp to communicate with local travel agents.</p>