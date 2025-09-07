Today's Horoscope – September 7, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 September 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited.
Lucky colour: Pearl Lucky number: 3
Taurus
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 2
Gemini
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you – emotions or hard reality. By being tactful, you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 5
Cancer
Focus on building your social network. Articulate your thoughts confidently and explore hobbies that could bring in a steady income.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 1
Leo
You might find yourself in a confrontational mood with colleagues today. Seek guidance from a mature individual. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Be open-minded toward new acquaintances.
Lucky colour: Wine Lucky number: 7
Virgo
New projects are set to take off, making it a good day for special purchases. Despite a hectic schedule, consider taking care of your health and invest in furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 9
Libra
Collaborative efforts yield impressive results. Finding solace in nature provides much-needed relaxation. An unexpected message brightens your day.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Mastering a challenging task boosts confidence. Conversations with loved ones deepen emotional connections. Volunteering time for a cause fills you with purpose.
Lucky colour: Charcoal-Grey Lucky number: 5
Sagittarius
Travel plans on the horizon ignite excitement. A new course or workshop expands your skillset. Local events present networking opportunities.
Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 8
Capricorn
Be cautious of potentially misleading information that may arrive in the form of a letter. Don't shy away from calculated risks, but be mindful of your words and return favours. Take care of your health.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 6
Aquarius
Maintain professionalism to advance quickly. Avoid allowing irritability to lead to family disputes. In property and legal matters, analyse thoroughly before making impulsive decisions.
Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 2
Pisces
Today, find solace in a quiet, restful day spent in bed or catching up on reading. Focus on domestic interests and be open to new opportunities that may prove highly beneficial.
Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 4
Amara Ramdev