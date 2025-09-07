<p>Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said the State Election Commission (SEC) must take all parties into confidence before switching to ballot papers in local body polls. </p>.<p>Gowda, the JD(S) supremo, was speaking to reporters after a BJP delegation met him at his Padmanabhanagar residence. </p>.<p>The Congress government has decided to ask the SEC to use ballot papers for all local body polls, citing lack of trust in EVMs. </p>.<p>“The (SEC) has to take the decision. Whether the (SEC) will call all parties and take their opinion... it has to take into confidence all parties,” Gowda said. </p>.'Dissolve Assembly if you doubt EVMs': BJP tells Karnataka Congress amid state's ballot paper move.<p>On a BJP delegation visiting him, Gowda said they came to congratulate him for his appreciation for PM Modi's efforts at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. </p>.<p>Both Vijayendra and Narayan said there was no rift between BJP and JD(S). “The JD(S) will have to make efforts to strengthen itself. We have to make our efforts. But there’s an alliance and JD(S) is a part of the NDA. We’re working together in a pro-people manner,” Narayan said. </p>