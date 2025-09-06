Menu
Will ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ apply only to Modi govt: Jairam Ramesh after Bhagwat’s three-child appeal

Jairam Ramesh highlighted population control rules in BJP-ruled states, questioning the consistency of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for three children amid existing restrictions.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 14:44 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 14:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJairam RameshModi Government

