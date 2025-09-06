<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has appealed to all Indian couples to have three children, BJP-ruled states have been disincentivising people with more than two children.</p><p>In a post on X, Ramesh said, "In Gujarat, persons who have more than two children are disqualified from contesting elections to local bodies (panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations)."</p><p>In Assam, he said, persons who have more than two children are not eligible for appointment to any state government service or post.</p>.Jairam Ramesh remembers Rajiv Gandhi's role in building ties with US, China.<p>Ramesh also said that in Uttarakhand, persons who have more than two children are barred from contesting panchayat elections.</p><p>"But now RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will turn 75 in five days, has appealed to every Indian couple to adopt the policy of 'Hum Do Hamare Teen'.</p><p>"Will 'HumDoHamareDo' applyonlyto the Modi government?" said the Congress leader, who has in the past accused the Modi government of favouring a few industrialists calling it "HumDoHamareDo" policy.</p>