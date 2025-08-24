Weekly Horoscope – August 24 to August 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
You’re being watched—in a good way. A higher authority notices your consistency. Don’t change the pace now. A sibling or cousin brings an unexpected insight.
Advice: Discipline is your magnet this week.
Taurus
You crave stillness, but this week invites movement. A financial seed planted earlier begins to sprout—don’t neglect it now.
Advice: Move even if your heart says pause.
Gemini
Mental clutter fogs your brilliance. Clear your space, both digital and emotional. A past collaborator re-emerges—consider the offer.
Advice: Declutter to decode the cosmos.
Cancer
An emotional breakthrough comes disguised as a conflict. Don’t run from the sharpness—it’s slicing away the shell. Midweek dreams carry answers.
Advice: Let pain perform its surgery.
Leo
You command the room—but are you listening? A friend’s subtle cue could redirect your entire strategy. Honour their silence.
Advice: Royalty listens before it leads.
Virgo
Your plans are airtight—but life adds a wildcard. Instead of resisting, flow with the tweak. An older woman offers key wisdom.
Advice: Imperfection is divine choreography.
Libra
You’re the bridge this week—between generations, between decisions, between endings and beginnings. Choose neutrality with style.
Advice: Be the balance that others borrow.
Scorpio
A deep truth comes out—either from you or to you. Don’t retaliate. Alchemy begins when you absorb before reacting.
Advice: Absorption is a hidden superpower.
Sagittarius
A window opens—through a dream, a hunch, or a seemingly trivial moment. Don’t dismiss the “coincidence.”
Advice: The portal is subtle—but real.
Capricorn
Your loyalty is tested. But this time, it’s not about others—it’s about being loyal to your own evolution. Don’t shrink to stay safe.
Advice: You’re allowed to outgrow your roots.
Aquarius
You’re being invited to something bigger—an idea, a cause, a movement. But hesitation may cost timing. Say yes with your soul.
Advice: The universe only knocks once.
Pisces
You sense a spiritual upgrade—but the physical world resists. Align your daily rituals with your higher intent.
Advice: Merge the sacred and the simple.
Guruji Shrii Arnav