Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeastrology
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
17/08/2025 - 23/08/2025
Weekly Horoscope – August 24 to August 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
You’re being watched—in a good way. A higher authority notices your consistency. Don’t change the pace now. A sibling or cousin brings an unexpected insight. Advice: Discipline is your magnet this week.
3 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You crave stillness, but this week invites movement. A financial seed planted earlier begins to sprout—don’t neglect it now. Advice: Move even if your heart says pause.
3 hours ago
Gemini
Mental clutter fogs your brilliance. Clear your space, both digital and emotional. A past collaborator re-emerges—consider the offer. Advice: Declutter to decode the cosmos.
3 hours ago
Cancer
An emotional breakthrough comes disguised as a conflict. Don’t run from the sharpness—it’s slicing away the shell. Midweek dreams carry answers. Advice: Let pain perform its surgery.
3 hours ago
Leo
You command the room—but are you listening? A friend’s subtle cue could redirect your entire strategy. Honour their silence. Advice: Royalty listens before it leads.
3 hours ago
Virgo
Your plans are airtight—but life adds a wildcard. Instead of resisting, flow with the tweak. An older woman offers key wisdom. Advice: Imperfection is divine choreography.
3 hours ago
Libra
You’re the bridge this week—between generations, between decisions, between endings and beginnings. Choose neutrality with style. Advice: Be the balance that others borrow.
3 hours ago
Scorpio
A deep truth comes out—either from you or to you. Don’t retaliate. Alchemy begins when you absorb before reacting. Advice: Absorption is a hidden superpower.
3 hours ago
Sagittarius
A window opens—through a dream, a hunch, or a seemingly trivial moment. Don’t dismiss the “coincidence.” Advice: The portal is subtle—but real.
3 hours ago
Capricorn
Your loyalty is tested. But this time, it’s not about others—it’s about being loyal to your own evolution. Don’t shrink to stay safe. Advice: You’re allowed to outgrow your roots.
3 hours ago
Aquarius
You’re being invited to something bigger—an idea, a cause, a movement. But hesitation may cost timing. Say yes with your soul. Advice: The universe only knocks once.
3 hours ago
Pisces
You sense a spiritual upgrade—but the physical world resists. Align your daily rituals with your higher intent. Advice: Merge the sacred and the simple.
3 hours ago
Guruji Shrii Arnav