<p>National Security Advisor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ajit%20doval">Ajit Doval</a> on Sunday said he avoids using mobile phone and internet for official communication, adding that there are "other means of communication" that the common man does not know.</p><p>Doval answered a question about how he manages without mobile phones and internet while addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue, an event attended by about 3,000 youngsters from across the country. </p><p>"I don't know how you came to know that I don't use phones. Yes, it is true that I don't use the internet or phones, apart from personal use. I manage without them. Sometimes, when I have to contact people abroad, I do use them. There are other means of communication as well that are not known to the common man," he said. </p><p><strong>Doval's words of inspiration</strong></p><p>The NSA began his speech in a light-hearted manner, acknowledging that he was surprised to have been invited to addressing the youth, most of whom were at least 60 years younger than him. </p><p>Doval advised the youth to be decisive and disciplined, something that he said was drawn from his "lives experiences". </p><p>"Dreams do not make a life, they merely give direction to it," he said, adding, "Motivation is temporary, but discipline is enduring."</p><p>He further urged the youth to focus on innovation in science and technology. "No message is more powerful than performance. Innovate and achieve silently. Propaganda cannot deliver the message, only what you do gets it across."</p><p><strong>India must strengthen across sectors</strong></p><p>Doval said that India must "avenge the painful history of attacks and subjugation" by strengthening itself not only at the borders but also in sectors like economy and social development. </p><p>He said that "revenge" might not be a positive word but can act as a powerful force. </p><p>"We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect," he said.</p><p>Remembering the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, he said, "You are lucky that you were born in an independent India. I was born in a colonised India. Our ancestors fought for independence and went through so many trials and tribulations." </p><p>"People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence," he said. </p><p><strong>Call for strong leadership</strong></p><p>Doval called for the youth to take up leadership and highlighted the importance of strong leaders citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example.</p><p>Quoting Napoleon, he said, "I am not afraid of 1,000 lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of 1,000 sheep led by a lion."</p><p>Doval claimed that India's lack of security awareness in the past costed the nation.</p><p>"We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson," he said, but questioned if we had learnt from it. </p>