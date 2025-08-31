Weekly Horoscope – August 31 to September 6, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 August 2025, 18:45 IST
Aries
Aries: The month ends with a test of patience. A delayed decision turns out to be divine timing. Step back and let events unfold.
Advice: Let silence do the work for you.
Taurus
Taurus: An unexpected expense rattles your comfort. But hidden beneath is a chance for reinvention. A work alliance proves valuable.
Advice: Real gold is formed under pressure.
Gemini
Gemini: Restless mind = missed signs. Breathe slower. A younger person around you holds an important mirror. Look deeply.
Advice: Stillness is not stagnation.
Cancer
Cancer: That emotional burden? You don’t have to carry it alone. Let someone else in. Late-month insights from elders bring peace.
Advice: Vulnerability is the new strength.
Leo
Leo: You’re drawing attention—but now is the time to give it. Someone close needs your validation more than your roar.
Advice: Power listens. Ego broadcasts.
Virgo
Virgo: As your solar return nears, introspection peaks. Reflect on the year gone by—but don’t judge it. The new cycle demands lightness.
Advice: Self-forgiveness unlocks fresh doors.
Libra
Libra: Romance simmers—or returns. This time, it’s not about grand gestures but shared silences. A professional upgrade is likely.
Advice: A gentle “yes” echoes louder than a loud “maybe.”
Scorpio
Scorpio: Something buried resurfaces—emotionally or financially. Deal with it head-on. A sudden detour midweek is actually divine redirection.
Advice: Accept the twist—it’s sacred architecture.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius: A new subject or course catches your eye—follow that curiosity. It leads to karmic knowledge. Avoid legal tangles late in the month.
Advice: The seeker always finds—when they stop demanding.
Capricorn
Capricorn: You’ve worked hard—now teach. Mentorship energy is high. But remember, not everyone deserves your blueprint.
Advice: Share. But selectively.
Aquarius
Aquarius: Your intuition gets validated—finally. Trust that inner knowing moving forward. A strange symbol or number keeps repeating—journal it.
Advice: Synchronicity is a conversation. Listen.
Pisces
Pisces: You’re ending the month more whole than you began. Let art, prayer, or poetry guide you this week. Expect a dream that feels prophetic.
Advice: Float gently—your destination is calling.
Guruji Shrii Arnav