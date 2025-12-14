Weekly Horoscope – December 14 to December 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 December 2025, 19:26 IST
March 21 - April 20
Final stretch energy is fiery—focus it. Close open loops, negotiate timelines, and protect mornings for deep work. A surprise request tests boundaries; say yes only with clear terms. Fitness responds to consistency more than intensity. Late-week, an elder’s memory lights a wiser path—listen.
New Year Hope: A concise, upward career move is on the cards if you present outcomes, not hours, and ask for the title that matches them.
Advice: Finish lines reward those who pace the last 10%.
April 21 - May 21
Ground first, grow next. Tidy finances: renewals, returns, subscriptions. A colleague’s dependable help deserves visible credit. Home feels better after a small, necessary spend. Mid-week, a domestic difference needs one calm conversation—not a week of signals. A slow evening with music repairs frayed nerves.
New Year Hope: A sturdier home foundation—lease advantage, renovation phase two, or a credible ownership timeline—is on the cards if you preserve your savings firewall.
Advice: Prosperity loves predictability.
May 22 - June 21
So many possibilities; choose your best conversation and deepen it. Short courses or certifications now yield quick wins by Q1. One friendship benefits from honest boundaries, another from playful spontaneity—discern which is which. Mid-week, reclaim sleep from screens. A weekend trip or city wander refreshes ideas.
New Year Hope: Progress toward your own house gains traction—through a pre-approval path, a co-buyer chat, or reframing the target neighbourhood—if you define “enough” clearly.
Advice: Edit inputs, amplify intent.
June 22 - July 22
Your caretaking is strongest when your cup is full. Re-anchor routines: hydration, daylight, warm meals. A relative seeks advice; offer options, not obligations. Mid-week money decisions need a second opinion. A tiny altar of gratitude resets the home’s mood. Late-week, creative nesting (plants, light, order) brings ease.
New Year Hope: A gentle relocation or a re-sanctified domestic space is on the cards if you release sentimental clutter with ceremony.
Advice: Boundaries are love with edges.
July 23 - August 21
The stage favours those who rehearsed. A crisp update to leadership wins support. Avoid impulse luxury; invest in tools that scale your gift. Mid-week, you’re asked to mediate—be fair, be final. Romance thrives on authenticity and punctuality. Weekend visibility—panel, post, or show—can pop; prepare.
New Year Hope: Spotlight moments—publication, jury invite, or award nomination—are on the cards if you ship one refined, public-facing piece before year-end.
Advice: Dazzle by delivering.
August 22 - September 23
Lists liberate you, not trap you. Close three nagging tasks and watch stress drop. Health responds to kind routines. Share a template, then step back—trust the process. Mid-week, perfection is a hiding place; choose “done.” Money steadies via micro-automations. A weekend tidy grants mental quiet.
New Year Hope: A credential or specialisation lands a raise or role shift if you calendar fixed study sprints now.
Advice: Care is accuracy over time.
September 23 - October 22
Grace with backbone. A negotiation tilts your way when you stop discounting expertise. Beautify your workspace to beautify your thinking. Mid-week, clarify partnership terms and file the minutes. A social knot loosens after an elegant truth is spoken. Weekend art/music restores poise.
New Year Hope: Relationship formalisation—commitment, collaboration agreement, or conscious closure—is on the cards once mutual expectations and timelines are explicit.
Advice: Peace that costs your truth is too expensive.
October 23 - November 21
Power with tenderness. Research culminates in a step you can execute—do it. Pay or receive what’s due and travel lighter. Mid-week, your rest and privacy are strategic; defend them. A private act of generosity strengthens your quiet authority.
New Year Hope: A leaner balance sheet—debt down, reserves up—is on the cards if you enforce investment and lending rules.
Advice: Transformations that last are itemised.
November 22 - December 21
Aim kindly and clearly. Choose one venture—study, trip, or launch—and concentrate your fire. A mentor’s advice lands when you show drafts, not dreams. Mid-week optimism must meet constraints—adjust, don’t abandon. Friends invite expansiveness; say yes to the one with a budget and a bedtime.
New Year Hope: Admissions, visas, or a purposeful journey are on the cards when documents and savings move in lockstep.
Advice: The horizon arrives one well-kept promise at a time.
December 23 - January 20
You are entrusted with outcomes because you keep them. Structure the plan, then model calm execution. A senior appreciates your refusal to cut corners—convert praise into a mandate. Mid-week, protect posture and sleep. Skip prestige spends; fund reliability. Mentor once; it returns thrice.
New Year Hope: A visible mandate—promotion, remit expansion, or board seat—is on the cards if you measure and showcase results.
Advice: Gravitas is consistency under weight.
January 21 - February 19
Translate the future into steps, and your circle will rally. Test a tool that buys back hours. Community time rekindles purpose; revive one tradition. Mid-week, love needs embodiment—fewer theories, more touch and time. Philanthropy or volunteering resets meaning.
New Year Hope: A mission platform—cause, collective, or product—is on the cards if you iterate with real users and act on honest feedback.
Advice: Originality is service when it’s usable.
February 20 - March 20
Keep your sensitivity luminous by giving it form. Schedule solitude; craft flows. A mentor’s note is the polish your work needs—apply, then release. Mid-week, swerve retail therapy; choose music, movement, or prayer. Dreams carry direction—capture them briefly. Love is a steady presence.
New Year Hope: Consolidated healing and a signature offering reaching its audience are on the cards if you keep one small daily vow.
Advice: Flow becomes force when in restraint.
Guruji Shrii Arnav