Weekly Horoscope – December 14 to December 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Aries

March 21 - April 20

Final stretch energy is fiery—focus it. Close open loops, negotiate timelines, and protect mornings for deep work. A surprise request tests boundaries; say yes only with clear terms. Fitness responds to consistency more than intensity. Late-week, an elder’s memory lights a wiser path—listen. New Year Hope: A concise, upward career move is on the cards if you present outcomes, not hours, and ask for the title that matches them. Advice: Finish lines reward those who pace the last 10%.