Aries

March 21 - April 20

End-of-year fire meets thoughtful pacing. Clear three lingering tasks, and your confidence resets. A timely note to a senior/mentor keeps a door open; follow it with a crisp outcomes sheet. Family warmth deepens when you show up on time, not bearing gifts but presence. Mid-week tempers around you flare—don’t borrow other people’s fires. Fitness prefers short, certain sessions. A weekend reflection reveals what to stop doing first. New Year Hope: A role elevation or profitable pivot is on the cards if you claim one flagship mandate and calendar its milestones. Advice: Direct your blaze; don’t chase sparks.