Weekly Horoscope – December 21 to December 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
End-of-year fire meets thoughtful pacing. Clear three lingering tasks, and your confidence resets. A timely note to a senior/mentor keeps a door open; follow it with a crisp outcomes sheet. Family warmth deepens when you show up on time, not bearing gifts but presence. Mid-week tempers around you flare—don’t borrow other people’s fires. Fitness prefers short, certain sessions. A weekend reflection reveals what to stop doing first.
New Year Hope: A role elevation or profitable pivot is on the cards if you claim one flagship mandate and calendar its milestones.
Advice: Direct your blaze; don’t chase sparks.
April 21 - May 21
Ground, then glow. Streamline subscriptions, warranties, and quiet money leaks—future-you applauds. A small domestic purchase improves daily flow more than a luxury splurge. A colleague’s steady help deserves public gratitude; reciprocity compounds. Mid-week, one calm “no” protects peace. Culinary ritual soothes and gathers your people. Late week, revisit a savings rule you once kept.
New Year Hope: A sturdier home foundation—lease advantage, renovation phase, or a credible possession timeline—is on the cards if you firewall savings and trim waste now.
Advice: Prosperity is a routine done with reverence.
May 22 - June 21
So many bright threads—choose the one that leads home. Conversations sparkle; pick two allies and pilot one idea. Short trips or workshops refresh your edge. A sibling/peer exchange clears static—truth with wit lands well. Screens need curfews so sleep can do its magic. Late week, a city wander restores curiosity.
New Year Hope: The path to your own house is on the cards—through a realistic budget, a co-applicant, or a smarter locality—if you map timelines and non-negotiables now.
Advice: Edit inputs; your mind is a cathedral, not a market.
June 22 - July 22
Shell and sea find rhythm. Routines become ritual: hydrate, warm food, morning light. An elder seeks your steadiness; offer options, not obligation. Money choices improve after a second opinion. A gentle declutter changes the room’s mood more than décor. Late week, a family recipe or song becomes medicine.
New Year Hope: A softer base—relocation nearer your tribe, a sanctified nook, or reclaiming ancestral warmth—is on the cards if you release sentimental excess with ceremony.
Advice: Caring includes boundaries; otherwise, it isn’t care.
July 23 - August 21
Spotlights warm again, but rehearsal makes radiance reliable. A crisp year-end memo to leadership—outcomes, not hours—wins support. Avoid prestige purchases; invest in tools that scale your craft. Mid-week, mediate once and be final. Romance brightens with punctuality and sincerity. A weekend appearance (panel/post) can pop if polished.
New Year Hope: A public milestone—publication, jury invite, or award shortlist—is on the cards if you ship one signature piece before year-end.
Advice: Dazzle by delivering, not by promising.
August 22 - September 23
Order returns like a kind tide. Close small loops, and stress recedes. Health prefers moderation over heroics; keep the streak humble and unbroken. Share a template, then step back—trust the process you designed. Money steadies via tiny automations. Mid-week, ship at 93%; the world needs to be done more than perfect.
New Year Hope: A credential or specialisation yielding a raise/role shift is on the cards if you schedule fixed study sprints and a mock exam now.
Advice: Precision is love written to your future self.
September 23 - October 22
Grace with backbone. A negotiation tips your way when you price value without apology. Beautify your workspace to beautify your thinking. Mid-week, partnership terms need minutes, not memories—document gently. A social knot loosens after you voice the elegant truth. Weekend art and music restore poise.
New Year Hope: Relationship formalisation—commitment, collaboration contract, or conscious closure—is on the cards once expectations and timelines are explicit.
Advice: Peace that costs your truth is too expensive.
October 23 - November 21
Depth meets daylight, again. Research crystallises into an executable step—do it before the year ends. Pay/receive what’s due; travel lighter into January. Your intuition is accurate; temper delivery, not intent. Mid-week, rest, and privacy are strategic assets—protect them. A private generosity strengthens quiet authority.
New Year Hope: A leaner balance sheet—debt down, reserves up, wiser entries—is on the cards if you codify lending/investment rules and keep them.
Advice: Transformations that last are itemised and honoured.
November 22 - December 21
Your season’s horizon widens, but aim kindly and clearly. Choose one arrow—study, trip, or launch—and pull fully. A mentor’s advice lands when you show drafts, not dreams. Optimism must marry logistics: visas, budgets, calendars. Friends invite adventures; pick the one with a plan and a bedtime.
New Year Hope: Admissions, visas, or a purposeful journey are on the cards when documents and savings move in lockstep.
Advice: Freedom grows inside the commitments you choose.
December 23 - January 20
Birthday gates open with quiet gravitas. You’re entrusted with outcomes because you keep them. Structure Q1, then delegate one slice. A senior values your integrity; convert praise into a written mandate. Mid-week, protect posture and sleep. Skip vanity spends; fund reliability. Mentor once; it returns thrice.
New Year Hope: A visible career mandate—promotion, remit expansion, or board seat—is on the cards if you measure results and present them succinctly.
Advice: Authority accrues through kept promises under weight.
January 21 - February 19
Translate the future into steps and your circle rallies. Trial a tool that buys back hours. Community time rekindles meaning; revive one tradition. Mid-week, love needs embodiment—fewer theories, more touch and time. A small act of service restores perspective.
New Year Hope: A mission platform—cause, collective, or product—is on the cards if you prototype with three real users and act on honest feedback.
Advice: Originality is service when it’s usable.
February 20 - March 20
Keep your sensitivity luminous by giving it form. Schedule solitude; craft flows. A mentor’s gentle critique is the polish your work needs—apply, then release. Mid-week, swerve retail comfort; choose music, movement, prayer. Dreams carry direction—capture a line at dawn. Love prefers presence to performance.
New Year Hope: Consolidated healing and a signature offering reaching its audience are on the cards if you keep one small daily vow.
Advice: Flow becomes force when containered.
Guruji Shrii Arnav