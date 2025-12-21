Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Hokusai’s great wave off Kanagawa sets record at Hong Kong auction

Today, The Great Wave appears on T-shirts, tattoos, the wave emoji, and even on the back of the 1,000-yen banknote.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 20:01 IST
Hong KongArtPainting

Follow us on :

Follow Us