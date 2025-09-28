Weekly Horoscope – September 28, 2025 to October 4: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 September 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Bold action reaps subtle consequences—some visible, some karmic. A minor health matter brings a message from the body. Listen now, thank yourself later.
Advice: Sometimes willpower means resting.
Taurus
An ancestral dream or legacy calls you. Don’t ignore sudden nostalgia — it has instructions. A ritual or old photograph might trigger a quiet miracle.
Advice: The past is not gone. It’s waiting.
Gemini
Your words this week aren’t just clever — they’re catalytic. A post, poem, or proposal lands better than expected. Midweek is perfect for signing or submitting something important.
Advice: Voice what others only think.
Cancer
A maternal or feminine energy rises — whether within you or around you. Nourish and be nourished. A home-related decision brings long-term peace.
Advice: Sacred spaces begin with sacred intentions.
Leo
Courage takes a different form this week — it looks like forgiveness. You may not get the apology, but you’ll get the release. Let go. Move forward with dignity.
Advice: Royalty doesn’t chase closure.
Virgo
A spotlight moment is coming—prepare without obsessing. A gift may be disguised as feedback. Receive both.
Advice: Precision is your virtue. But grace is your power.
Libra
A flirtation turns into fascination. Romantic or not, it reflects something missing in your current space. Explore without attaching. Contrast teaches clarity.
Advice: Some butterflies are meant to pass through — not stay.
Scorpio
A financial shift may occur—unexpected, but ultimately beneficial. Pay close attention to what you spend time on. That’s your real currency.
Advice: Wealth isn’t only in numbers — it’s in energy.
Sagittarius
You’re being asked to revisit a promise—maybe one you made to yourself. Honour it. A short trip or visit reignites a dormant spark.
Advice: The journey is calling — not just the destination.
Capricorn
The mountain shifts, and so do you. Authority figures offer you unexpected flexibility. Use it wisely. An old boundary may need adjusting.
Advice: You can be firm without being rigid.
Aquarius
A tech glitch or disruption triggers a deeper insight. Don’t get frustrated—get curious. What breaks this week clears the way for something clean.
Advice: Chaos is the universe’s reboot command.
Pisces
You’ve reached the edge of a long-held belief. Now comes the leap—or the release. A sacred text, lyric, or symbol finds you. It’s not random.
Advice: You’re not lost — you’re dissolving into something true.
Guruji Shrii Arnav