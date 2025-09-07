Weekly Horoscope – September 7, 2025 to September 13: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 September 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
The flame flickers—but it’s not dying; it’s refining. You’ll face a test of restraint midweek that reveals your true growth. A message from someone distant (in time or space) carries karmic value.
Advice: Sometimes the softest glow holds the most enduring heat.
Taurus
You’re standing at the crossroads of comfort and calling. A dream that felt dormant returns. Don’t dismiss it. A hidden resource—be it a person, skill, or fund—emerges to support you.
Advice: The soil remembers where the seed was first planted.
Gemini
A social swirl energises you—but look for meaning beneath the mirth. Thursday brings a flash of intuition. Follow it, even if it feels irrational. It leads to a treasure map.
Advice: Laughter that lingers is often a prelude to purpose.
Cancer
A responsibility you’ve carried quietly now earns a visible reward. Don’t shy away from the spotlight—it’s a healing sun, not a burning one. Family matters find resolution through simple honesty.
Advice: When grace meets gravity, legacy is born.
Leo
Your roar returns—but this week, it sings instead of shouts. A creative pursuit blossoms, especially if you give it form. Someone asks for your story. Tell it.
Advice: The crown isn’t always worn—it’s expressed.
Virgo
As your season deepens, so does your clarity. A list you make now becomes a prophecy. A forgotten connection rekindles through service or shared purpose.
Advice: You’re not just fixing the world—you’re healing it.
Libra
A delay brings discomfort—but also divine re-routing. Watch your reactions; they reveal what still owns you. Midweek brings poetic justice or cosmic irony. Smile, even if it’s bittersweet.
Advice: Balance isn’t found. It’s chosen moment by moment.
Scorpio
You’re shedding something—an identity, a story, a silence. Let it fall. Friday may bring confrontation cloaked in kindness. Read between the smiles.
Advice: Rebirth is messy. But you were never afraid of the dark.
Sagittarius
A mission returns from the past—but this time, you’re ready. A spiritual download may come through an elder or a stranger. Translate it into action.
Advice: Sometimes destiny circles back to test your evolution.
Capricorn
You’re restructuring—internally and externally. A workspace, mindset, or goal gets an upgrade. Be cautious of taking on someone else’s guilt or burden. You’ve carried enough.
Advice: Growth also means releasing what you outgrew.
Aquarius
Your mind is electric—but this week, your body calls for grounding. Pause the downloads. Walk barefoot. Eat slowly. A person you once underestimated now brings revelation.
Advice: To soar higher, sometimes you must land fully.
Pisces
Synchronicities shimmer around you—especially involving water, children, or music. A forgotten journal, letter, or voice note re-surfaces with uncanny timing. Listen.
Advice: When time bends, don’t try to straighten it. Dance.