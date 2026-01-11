<p>Some bookshops sell stories; others are stories themselves. Here are three reads that take you to those shelves where there’s comfort and magic both.</p>.<p><strong>The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods: </strong></p>.<p>A disappearing bookshop tucked away on a quiet Dublin street? Bring it on. There are lost manuscripts, and lives quietly rearranged by stories. Evie Woods blends folklore, mystery, and emotional healing with an almost fairy-tale softness. This is OG cosy reading with real magic; books that appear when they’re needed the most.</p>.<p><strong>Mr Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan:</strong> </p>.<p>A strange bookstore that never closes, secret societies, coded texts, and a literary puzzle centuries in the making. Playful and clever, this novel mixes cosy bookish charm with an actual mystery, making it ideal for readers who enjoy problem-solving. </p>.<p><strong>The Bookshop On The Corner by Jenny Colgan: </strong></p>.<p>After losing her library job in London, Nina Redmond reinvents herself by converting a van into a travelling bookshop across the Scottish Highlands. Along the way, she discovers quirky communities, unexpected romance (but, of course) and the quiet magic of connecting people with the books they need.</p>.<p>Mood Board is a column that presents thematic lists of books on hot-button topics.</p>