The 7 most expensive cars in the world in 2023

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A highly exclusive and luxurious custom-built automobile introduced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2021. This car is an exquisite example of craftsmanship, luxury, and attention to detail that showcases Rolls-Royce's commitment to bespoke automotive creations. . Its price was estimated to be around $27.8 million and is the most expensive new car of all time.