Homeauto

The 7 most expensive cars in the world in 2023

From the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail to the Mercedes-Maybach Exelero, here we list some of the most expensive cars in the world.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 12:40 IST

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Credit: Instagram/rollsroycecars

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A highly exclusive and luxurious custom-built automobile introduced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2021. This car is an exquisite example of craftsmanship, luxury, and attention to detail that showcases Rolls-Royce's commitment to bespoke automotive creations. . Its price was estimated to be around $27.8 million and is the most expensive new car of all time.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Credit: Bugatti

Bugatti La Voiture Noire: This technical masterpiece is unique in the automobile world and a true mechanical highlight. Known for its sleek and stlish design, this hypercar is priced at approx. $18.68 million.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

Credit: Pagani

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is an exclusive and unique supercar and is priced somewhere around $17 million. The car is known for its powerful engine and distinctive design.

SP Automotive Chaos.

Credit: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive

SP Automotive Chaos: The first Ultra car proudly made in Greece, this is not just a car but is the epitome of the future, the next step in automotive evolution, a work of art, a masterpiece. Its price was estimated to be around $14.4 million.

Rolls Royce Sweptail.

Credit: Roll Royce

Rolls Royce Sweptail: This custom-built luxury car with a design tailored to the buyer's preferences is one of the ultra luxuruios cars in the world. Its reported price was around $13 million, making it one of the most expensive one-off cars ever commissioned.

Bugatti Centodieci.

Credit: Bugatti

Bugatti Centodieci: This limited-edition hypercar was created to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Bugatti. With a price of around $9.2 million, it pays homage to the iconic Bugatti EB110.

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero.

Credit: Mercedes Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero: Priced at $8 million, this is a highly exclusive and unique high-performance luxury car that gained significant attention for its striking design and limited production.

(Published 16 August 2023, 12:40 IST)
AutomobileCarsMercedesRolls Royce

