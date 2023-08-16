The 7 most expensive cars in the world in 2023

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
Credit: Instagram/rollsroycecars
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: A highly exclusive and luxurious custom-built automobile introduced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2021. This car is an exquisite example of craftsmanship, luxury, and attention to detail that showcases Rolls-Royce's commitment to bespoke automotive creations. . Its price was estimated to be around $27.8 million and is the most expensive new car of all time.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire.
Credit: Bugatti
Bugatti La Voiture Noire: This technical masterpiece is unique in the automobile world and a true mechanical highlight. Known for its sleek and stlish design, this hypercar is priced at approx. $18.68 million.
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
Credit: Pagani
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is an exclusive and unique supercar and is priced somewhere around $17 million. The car is known for its powerful engine and distinctive design.
SP Automotive Chaos.
Credit: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive
SP Automotive Chaos: The first Ultra car proudly made in Greece, this is not just a car but is the epitome of the future, the next step in automotive evolution, a work of art, a masterpiece. Its price was estimated to be around $14.4 million.
Rolls Royce Sweptail.
Credit: Roll Royce
Rolls Royce Sweptail: This custom-built luxury car with a design tailored to the buyer's preferences is one of the ultra luxuruios cars in the world. Its reported price was around $13 million, making it one of the most expensive one-off cars ever commissioned.
Bugatti Centodieci.
Credit: Bugatti
Bugatti Centodieci: This limited-edition hypercar was created to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Bugatti. With a price of around $9.2 million, it pays homage to the iconic Bugatti EB110.
Mercedes-Maybach Exelero.
Credit: Mercedes Maybach
Mercedes-Maybach Exelero: Priced at $8 million, this is a highly exclusive and unique high-performance luxury car that gained significant attention for its striking design and limited production.