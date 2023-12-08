10 Best Undetectable AI Writing Tools to Bypass AI Detection (Free & Paid)

For as much time as AI copy generators can save you – they write much faster than humans and can do so in bulk – they come with their problems. That’s especially the case for students and writers who are tasked with creating pieces without the use of AI. One run of your peace through an AI writing checker and the game’s up.
So, you need to be able to tackle AI detectors. That’s where these 10 tools come in – each is capable of turning your text into undetectable, human-like copies so you can keep using your favorite AI writing assistance without getting caught.
The 10 Best Tools for Bypassing an AI Checker
Bypass GPT – Best Overall for Evading AI Detection
Bypass Detection – Best AI Bypass Tool With Multiple Input Sources
HIX Bypass – Best AI Detector as Part of a Toolset
UndetectableAI.ai – Best for Keeping Original Meaning
Bypass AI – Best for Introducing Flavor to AI Text
Undetectable AI – Best for Processing Academic Copy
StealthGPT – Best AI Bypass Tool With a Chrome Extension
AI Undetectable – Best for Improving AI Writing Quality
WriteHuman – Simple & Fast AI Content Humanization
GPTinf – Best for Evading an AI Checker With Perplexity
Bypass GPT brings several features to the table to make your AI-generated content evade AI detection. It’s an excellent text humanizer, paraphraser, and sentence rearranger, with both abilities ensuring it rewrites your text into a copy that doesn’t have the “robotic” rhythmic twang that AI often produces.
Plus, it’s adept at using synonyms to introduce complexity into your content – ideal for tripping up an AI checker that looks for the most obvious word choices in your sentences.
Online marketers will also appreciate the tool because it maintains the keywords your AI copy contains, ensuring you don’t lose the context and phrases that lead to good performance in search engines. The only real problem? A lack of plagiarism detection could lead to some of its rewrites triggering other tools, such as Copyleaks and Turnitin. That’s a minor issue, though, making BypassGPT well worth a try.
Pricing
Pricing starts at $15 per month for 20,000 words and extends to a maximum of $72 monthly for 500,000 words. You can adjust your pricing using a sliding scale at any time. Account holders can also get discounts when opting for the annual subscription plans.
Pros
Fast output means you’re not waiting around for long
Simple user interface with one-button “humanization”
Evades multiple AI detection tools, including GPTZero
Cons
Free version is limited to 300 words
No option to fetch and process upload files or web URLs
Bypass Detection – Best AI Bypass Tool With Multiple Input Sources
Not only does Bypass Detection allow you to copy and paste content into the tool – offering single-click humanization in the process – but it also has options for uploading files and URLs. That makes it one of the most versatile AI bypass tools around. It also saves you time – you can instantly get a read on the AI detectability of files and websites without constant copying and pasting.
The interface is a small problem, though. It has a habit of not working on some browsers. Plus, the claim that it rewrites 500 words per entry is false – it’s actually 500 characters.
Pricing
Bypass Detection’s pricing starts at $15 per month for 20,000 words, before going up in tiers to reach a maximum of $72 for 500,000 words. Annual subscriptions allow users to receive discounts and save more cash.
Pros
A simple one-click operation delivers your rewrite in less than a minute
Ideal for academic writing because it evades Turnitin
Does offer free trial
Cons
Severe 500-character restriction on entries
Occasionally stops working for no reason
HIX Bypass – Best AI Detector as Part of a Toolset
Versatility is the name of the game with HIX Bypass, as it’s part of a larger toolset that handles everything from writing your copy using advanced text humanization algorithms to ensuring your content can pass any AI checker. To make things much easier, make use of HIX.AI’s 120+ AI-powered writing tools, and then use HIX Bypass to streamline your content creation process.
The interface is simple – allowing you to simply copy and paste text into it – and it’s capable of rewriting any content type to evade some of the most popular and sensitive AI text detectors on the market, Originality.ai included.
Pricing
You can try HIX Bypass for free, though you’re limited to humanizing 125 words of content before you have to subscribe. Starting from $19.99 per month, you can humanize up to 10k words with a limit of 2,000 words per check. Users can also adjust their subscription plans and get up to 500k-word packages for large-volume uses. Annual discount is also available.
Pros
Leverages several language processing technology to rewrite and humanize AI-crafted text
Single-click operation for maximum efficiency
Free-to-use without account requirements
Stable performance against most popular AI detectors
Cons
Free users only get 300 words per entry
UndetectableAI.ai – Best for Keeping Original Meaning
The first of two tools that humanize AI text under the “Undetectable” moniker, UndetectableAI.ai excels when it comes to maintaining the original meaning of your piece. It’ll still paraphrase, rewrite, and use synonyms. But its tweaks are never so extensive that you lose the purpose behind your AI writing.
Unfortunately, it’s let down by a slightly buggy user interface. Though simple to use – it’s another tool offering one-click humanization – it has a habit of glitching out or not working.
Pricing
Content marketers can take advantage of a $72 monthly price tag for 500,000 words of content, with others able to reduce the price to as little as $15 for 20,000 words per month. Users are also allowed to customize their plan based on their content processing needs.
Pros
Capable of evading advanced AI detectors, like Turnitin
Has a built-in plagiarism checker
Sentence restructuring doesn’t undermine a piece’s original context
Cons
Frustratingly buggy user interface
No option to upload files or URLs
Bypass AI – Best for Introducing Flavor to AI Text
Given that robotic sentence structuring is a common problem with AI text – and one that even the most basic AI checker flags – it’s good to have a tool that adds some flavor to your text. Bypass AI does that. Combining its use of uncommon synonyms with smart sentence restructuring, it rewrites with the goal of adding a more interesting rhythm to your copy.
Like many of the tools on this list, it’s capable of evading the likes of GPTZero and Open AI’s own AI writer detector. But just like UndedectableAI.ai, it can be buggy to the point where it simply stops working.
Pricing
You get a customizable pricing lineup with Bypass AI, starting at $15 per month for 20,000 words, and going up to a maximum of 500,000 words for $72. Plus, the annual subscription plans offer additional discounts for users to save more cash during long-term uses.
Pros
Excellent use of synonyms to add flavor
Can humanize AI text in a single click
The “Influencer Program” earns you money if you advertise the tool on socials
Cons
No ideal for long-form copy
Has a habit of crashing in Google Chrome
Undetectable AI – Best for Processing Academic Copy
Undetectable AI stands out from the list because of the options it gives you for its output. You can set your “Readability” level to adjust the text to what the recipient would expect from you.
For instance, high school-level students can opt for that setting to ensure their copy isn’t too “high-level” for their expected skills. But somebody in college can use the “University” setting to take a more advanced and professional approach and still bypass AI detection.
Add to that its “Purpose” option, which allows you to tweak its output based on your intended audience, and Undetectable AI is one of the more powerful AI bypassers around.
Pricing
Pricing starts at $9.99 per month for 10,000 words and goes up to $209 for 380,000 words. Similar to several previously mentioned products, Undetectable AI’s pricing operates on a sliding scale.
Pros
Tons of options for writing style and complexity
Uses color coding to demonstrate the likelihood of AI detection
Allows you to tweak the humanization level of the content
Cons
Might be a touch complicated for those new to AI
You have to agree not to use the tool for academic misconduct
StealthGPT – Best AI Bypass Tool With a Chrome Extension
StealthGPT – which is still in its Beta mode – has a lot going for it. The tool’s output can evade most types of AI writer detectors and it’s simple to use thanks to its single-click operation. But its standout feature is its Google Chrome extension. With that, you can dynamically check and process online text as you browse – perfect for analyzing your own website.
Still, being in Beta means it’s not perfect. The tool often struggles to maintain your original context when rewriting for more complicated topics.
Pricing
Expect to pay between $14.99 (can process 100k words per month) and $29.99 (can process 1M words per month) for StealthGPT, though the tool does offer a seven-day free trial for you to test its capability without paying anything.
Pros
Comes with a handy Chrome extension
The 2,000-word one-time processing makes it a good choice for long-form content
Its API is available for integration into your existing tools
Cons
Not the best at handling complex subject matter
Costs more than comparable AI bypass tools
AI Undetectable – Best for Improving AI Writing Quality
AI Undetectable is a bypass tool and article rewriter rolled into one. In addition to its ability to humanize your text, it can improve the writing quality and change the tone based on the education level of the reader. It can even be used as a summarization tool – it’s capable of decreasing your word count if you need to shorten your copy.
The tool is also free to use, though it comes with a premium version that offers better output.
Pricing
AI Undetectable is free to all users, though it operates one-time purchasing between $2.99 and $5.99. All three of its tiers remove ads, though only the $5.99 tier gives you access to both 5,000 words of regular and premium copy.
Pros
Able to rewrite at different academic levels
Allows you to choose the level of rewriting it does
One of the fastest tools to humanize AI text
Cons
The free version contains a lot of ads
You get plagiarism detection only if you pay
WriteHuman – Simple & Fast AI Content Humanization
Ease of use is the biggest plus point for WriteHuman. You don’t have to deal with a bunch of options for its output – just copy your AI text into a box and hit the “Write Human” button. The tool handles the rest, creating copy that is of a generally high quality, though occasionally prone to the odd grammatical issue.
Add to that another layer of simplicity – WriteHuman is at its best when shortening sentences and simplifying complex topics.
Pricing
You will get unlimited rewriting requests only if you upgrade to the “Ultra” tier, which costs $32 per month. Otherwise, you get 40 requests at “Basic" ($8 per month) or 100 if you pay $14 for the “Pro” tier.
Pros
The higher paid tiers are excellent for longer copy
Does a good job of simplifying long sentences
Allows you to sample the tool for free for up to 200 words
Cons
Has a habit of introducing grammatical issues into your copy
Struggles with complicated writing
GPTinf – Best for Evading an AI Checker With Perplexity
GPTInf’s big selling point is that it introduces “perplexity” into your AI-generated content. That’s a fancy word which basically means it’ll help copy to bypass AI detectors by switching out simple words for less commonly used synonyms.
The idea is to prevent predictability. AI writing tools work by using the most likely word that would appear in a sentence, which an AI checker will spot. Thus, GPTInf is a solid AI rewriter to avoid AI detection because it throws curveballs at detectors with its output.
Pricing
Operating on a sliding scale, pricing packages at GPTInf start at $12 per month for 10,000 words, going up to a hair-pulling $349 for 500,000 words of copy.
Pros
Introduces more complexity into your writing
Includes a free trial
Evades 13 of the most popular AI detectors
Cons
More expensive than similar tools that operate on a sliding price scale
Can only process English copy
FAQs
How can I remove AI detection from essay content?
Assuming you’re not using any assistance, adjusting sentence length and focusing on using non-predictable words is a good approach. If you do use an AI detection bypasser, look for one that focuses on academic writing – you don’t want your output to be overly simplistic for its purpose.
Is it a good idea to use an AI rewriter to avoid AI detection?
Nothing’s stopping you from trying an AI rewriter, but you still need to respect the fact that an AI bypass tool has similar restrictions to an AI content generator. Mistakes get made, so any copy you produce should go through a little editing and reviewing period to make sure there are no obvious blunders.
What does it mean to “humanize” AI text?
Usually, humanizing AI text means adapting it so that it follows the rhythms and flows most commonly seen in human writing. This may include introducing more varied sentence structures or adding characters – such as hyphens and brackets – that AI doesn’t usually use.
Who might need an AI bypass tool?
Students are the obvious target for many of these tools. Teachers have cottoned on to the fact that students are increasingly using generative AI in their work, meaning they’ll often use an AI checker to catch their students in the act. However, you may also use these tools for business purposes, especially if you’re an online marketer who’s worried about how AI pings may affect your search results.