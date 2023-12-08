10 Best Undetectable AI Writing Tools to Bypass AI Detection (Free & Paid)

Undetectable AI stands out from the list because of the options it gives you for its output. You can set your “Readability” level to adjust the text to what the recipient would expect from you.

For instance, high school-level students can opt for that setting to ensure their copy isn’t too “high-level” for their expected skills. But somebody in college can use the “University” setting to take a more advanced and professional approach and still bypass AI detection.

Add to that its “Purpose” option, which allows you to tweak its output based on your intended audience, and Undetectable AI is one of the more powerful AI bypassers around.

Pricing

Pricing starts at $9.99 per month for 10,000 words and goes up to $209 for 380,000 words. Similar to several previously mentioned products, Undetectable AI’s pricing operates on a sliding scale.

Pros

Tons of options for writing style and complexity

Uses color coding to demonstrate the likelihood of AI detection

Allows you to tweak the humanization level of the content

Cons

Might be a touch complicated for those new to AI

You have to agree not to use the tool for academic misconduct

StealthGPT – Best AI Bypass Tool With a Chrome Extension

StealthGPT – which is still in its Beta mode – has a lot going for it. The tool’s output can evade most types of AI writer detectors and it’s simple to use thanks to its single-click operation. But its standout feature is its Google Chrome extension. With that, you can dynamically check and process online text as you browse – perfect for analyzing your own website.

Still, being in Beta means it’s not perfect. The tool often struggles to maintain your original context when rewriting for more complicated topics.

Pricing

Expect to pay between $14.99 (can process 100k words per month) and $29.99 (can process 1M words per month) for StealthGPT, though the tool does offer a seven-day free trial for you to test its capability without paying anything.

Pros

Comes with a handy Chrome extension

The 2,000-word one-time processing makes it a good choice for long-form content

Its API is available for integration into your existing tools

Cons

Not the best at handling complex subject matter

Costs more than comparable AI bypass tools

AI Undetectable – Best for Improving AI Writing Quality

AI Undetectable is a bypass tool and article rewriter rolled into one. In addition to its ability to humanize your text, it can improve the writing quality and change the tone based on the education level of the reader. It can even be used as a summarization tool – it’s capable of decreasing your word count if you need to shorten your copy.

The tool is also free to use, though it comes with a premium version that offers better output.

Pricing

AI Undetectable is free to all users, though it operates one-time purchasing between $2.99 and $5.99. All three of its tiers remove ads, though only the $5.99 tier gives you access to both 5,000 words of regular and premium copy.

Pros

Able to rewrite at different academic levels

Allows you to choose the level of rewriting it does

One of the fastest tools to humanize AI text

Cons

The free version contains a lot of ads

You get plagiarism detection only if you pay

WriteHuman – Simple & Fast AI Content Humanization

Ease of use is the biggest plus point for WriteHuman. You don’t have to deal with a bunch of options for its output – just copy your AI text into a box and hit the “Write Human” button. The tool handles the rest, creating copy that is of a generally high quality, though occasionally prone to the odd grammatical issue.

Add to that another layer of simplicity – WriteHuman is at its best when shortening sentences and simplifying complex topics.

Pricing

You will get unlimited rewriting requests only if you upgrade to the “Ultra” tier, which costs $32 per month. Otherwise, you get 40 requests at “Basic" ($8 per month) or 100 if you pay $14 for the “Pro” tier.

Pros

The higher paid tiers are excellent for longer copy

Does a good job of simplifying long sentences

Allows you to sample the tool for free for up to 200 words

Cons

Has a habit of introducing grammatical issues into your copy

Struggles with complicated writing

GPTinf – Best for Evading an AI Checker With Perplexity

GPTInf’s big selling point is that it introduces “perplexity” into your AI-generated content. That’s a fancy word which basically means it’ll help copy to bypass AI detectors by switching out simple words for less commonly used synonyms.

The idea is to prevent predictability. AI writing tools work by using the most likely word that would appear in a sentence, which an AI checker will spot. Thus, GPTInf is a solid AI rewriter to avoid AI detection because it throws curveballs at detectors with its output.

Pricing

Operating on a sliding scale, pricing packages at GPTInf start at $12 per month for 10,000 words, going up to a hair-pulling $349 for 500,000 words of copy.

Pros

Introduces more complexity into your writing

Includes a free trial

Evades 13 of the most popular AI detectors

Cons

More expensive than similar tools that operate on a sliding price scale

Can only process English copy

FAQs

How can I remove AI detection from essay content?

Assuming you’re not using any assistance, adjusting sentence length and focusing on using non-predictable words is a good approach. If you do use an AI detection bypasser, look for one that focuses on academic writing – you don’t want your output to be overly simplistic for its purpose.

Is it a good idea to use an AI rewriter to avoid AI detection?

Nothing’s stopping you from trying an AI rewriter, but you still need to respect the fact that an AI bypass tool has similar restrictions to an AI content generator. Mistakes get made, so any copy you produce should go through a little editing and reviewing period to make sure there are no obvious blunders.

What does it mean to “humanize” AI text?

Usually, humanizing AI text means adapting it so that it follows the rhythms and flows most commonly seen in human writing. This may include introducing more varied sentence structures or adding characters – such as hyphens and brackets – that AI doesn’t usually use.

Who might need an AI bypass tool?

Students are the obvious target for many of these tools. Teachers have cottoned on to the fact that students are increasingly using generative AI in their work, meaning they’ll often use an AI checker to catch their students in the act. However, you may also use these tools for business purposes, especially if you’re an online marketer who’s worried about how AI pings may affect your search results.