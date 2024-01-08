InstaAstro Sees A Whopping 10X Growth In Customers Availing Their Services

“Quality Over Quantity” - This working principle has led InstaAstro to help over 50 lakh individuals across India. The astrology start-up has made a mark in the astrology market in no time by becoming the fastest-growing company in less than 3 years. All thanks to Astrologer’s Foolproof predictions!

The Founder says, “We think we have arrived to join hands in the mission of establishing astrology as a science. But our sole purpose is to keep serving people in challenging times and for future possibilities like we just did in these two years”.

It is said that astrology is a science that is more than 5000 years old. Astrologers have counselled people and transformed lives for ages. Hence, astrologers who have true knowledge are our first-level counsellors. The information can be easily found in ancient texts and documents.

When Nitin Verma saw that his life changed exactly how an astrologer predicted, he thought it would be wise and noble to help people get answers to their uncertain future using the concept.

But what was his personal story exactly? When Nitin decided to shift from being a software engineer to an entrepreneur, he and his team struggled to get projects. At one point, he felt that his entrepreneurial career was over before it even commenced. Just then, he went to meet someone regarding work and came across an astrologer. He was concerned that Nitin looked disheartened. The astrologer saw his hand, counselled him not to lose hope and predicted that he would eventually go on to start many companies.

The prediction came true. He successfully ran two companies, DByDx Software and Edureka, which were later acquired by giant companies - Kellton and Veranda Lab. After this, the COVID-19 shook the world and made everything uncertain. Seeing this, Nitin's long-due vision of contributing to astrologers and helping people was ignited, and he thought it was destiny’s call and his team should launch InstaAstro.

Since then, InstaAstro has been rightfully guiding customers through top-class guidance from top-skilled astrologers. The company took off in 2021 and has successfully shown lakhs of individuals the right path to deal with issues of the present and uncertainties of the future. Every day, lately, they record around 3 to 5 million seconds of consultations easily.

We always worry about getting befooled in the name of astrology. This creates a considerable gap between providing solutions and people’s issues. This has been taken care of by InstaAstro vigilantly, and their business approach is designed to solve people’s problems first.

To serve people in the best possible way, InstaAstro carefully handpicks only a few astrologers out of many through five rigorous rounds of interviews. This stringent process ensures that they onboard only those astrologers who actually have in-depth knowledge about astrological science.

Another interesting fact about InstaAstro is its business model. They have a unique model for value exchange between the client and their astrologers. They charge a nominal fee of 1/- for the first consultation so that only customers who are actually witnessing havoc in their lives get quality services as per their needs.

On this, Nitin Verma, the founder of InstaAstro, says, “Just as we ensure top-class guidance to the issues of the clients, we try that only customers with real issues reach out to the platform. Investing one rupee somewhere skips a beat in the customer's heart that they have to use the time they get with astrologers.”

This way, the time becomes priceless both for the customers and the astrologers. And this is why their repeat rate of consultation is the best in the industry. Their working mechanism leads to building trust through unmatched accuracy.

Looking forward, InstaAstro plans to keep helping people with top-notch counselling and Kundli insights. Their purpose is accomplished when they see people go back home with a wide smile and revisit the platform again and again. Further developments for InstaAstro will serve 1 billion seconds of consultation per day over the next few years.