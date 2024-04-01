Leadership in Action: Insights from Paycom’s Co-CEO, President and Chairman Chad Richison

Before establishing himself as a leader in software, he acquired a crucial skill—evaluating business trends. According to Richison, HR system information in the '90s was limited. Identifying gaps in the HR industry, he assessed hindrances and set clear goals to streamline and rectify issues, such as:

● The constant struggle for employees and employers to track and update HR information.

● Scattered files for benefits, employee reviews, payroll data, attendance records, tax-withholding forms, and time-off requests.

● A manual and user-unfriendly process that was repetitive and prone with errors.

This triggered his entrepreneurial instincts at age 27 in 1998 to create the nation's first 100% web-based payroll company—Paycom.

Today, Paycom has 36,820 clients, and in 2023, the company expanded into Canada and Mexico and launched Global HCM™, which increased the availability of its software to users in more than 180 countries and 15 languages and dialects. This year, Paycom also entered the U.K. market.

In 2023, Paycom reported a full-year revenue of $1,694 million, a 23% year-over-year increase. Additionally, their recurring revenues for the year were $1,665 million, an increase of 23.2% from last year.

For EBITDA (a measure of profitability), the company reported a figure of $719.3 million, compared to $579.7 million in 2023.

Richison’s focus on staying at the forefront of technology trends has contributed to the company's growth, capitalizing on trends others missed–a common thread with S&P 500 CEOs.