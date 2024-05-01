Bomb scare at Delhi schools: What we know so far

3. The Delhi Police have said that the emails are likely the work of one perpetrator, as they found that one email had been sent to multiple email IDs. Efforts are on to identify the perpetrator.

4. The emails were sent at around 4.15 am on Wednesday morning, the police confirmed, which is possibly why many schools were caught unawares.

5. The threats are likely a hoax—while searches continue in Delhi, cops so far have found nothing suspicious in any of the schools searched, thereby suggesting that the mass threat mail is likely a hoax.

6. Delhi education minister Atishi has assured parents that the situation is under control and that there is no need to panic. "Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools," the AAP leader posted on X, adding that she was in constant touch with the police and that there was no need to panic.