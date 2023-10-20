QNET Founders Share Their Hopes for the Future of the Company

Many people become entrepreneurs because of direct selling. QNET, one of Asia’s premier lifestyle and wellness product-centric companies, uses a direct selling model. Since 1998, it’s empowered millions of micro-entrepreneurs who are excited about what lies ahead for the business.

What is the future of QNET? The company is positioned to continue making great strides in the global direct selling industry for the foreseeable future. Vijay Eswaran, QNET’s founder, stated, “What’s so great about this industry is that despite its evolution, the one thing that will never change is that people will always remain at the heart of this business. I am excited about how it will evolve over the next 20 years with new technology and new modes of communication.”

Success takes tenacity in the e-commerce-powered direct selling sector. Platinum Star Ibn Abbas stated, “It felt good to realize that my hard work paid off and that I have achieved a goal.” He said he encourages other independent representatives worldwide “to work hard to achieve something great. Since the company gives us this opportunity to rise in rank, why not aim for the best?”

V Partner and Diamond Star Sharfun Shaikh stated, “It was all worth it. It took a lot of hard work to achieve it. There were moments where it didn’t look like it would happen, moments where the journey was challenging. But those were the moments where I held myself and didn’t give up.”

The global operation has myriad stories like that from people, many of whom came from little to nothing and went on to achieve financial and personal goals. CEO Malou Caluza said, “Independent representatives can make exponential strides in growing their direct selling business with hard work.”

As the lifestyle and wellness products-focused company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and looks to the future, its founders, Eswaran and Joseph Bismark, deserve credit for having the foresight to ensure QNET takes a customer-first approach.

Eswaran stated, “We were a motley group of people from very diverse backgrounds. I was the only one with management experience. I don’t think any of us fully grasped what it would take to actually start a company but we all shared the same values and the same vision, and that’s a powerful thing.”

Bismark stated, “We had the opportunity to create something new that would address the shortcomings of all the other network marketing companies we had experiences with earlier. Initially, I was terrified of the idea of starting a company. I had no formal education and no corporate experience. But, I believed in Vijay and our collective ability to face challenges and overcome them. The more I thought about it, the more excited I got.”

Trevor Kuna, chief strategy and transformation officer of QNET, stated,

“The founders used to be distributors, so they understand what it takes to really succeed in the field. They made it a point that if they were ever going to start a company, they would always make it a customer-first company and support the growth of the business and the distributors on the ground.”

Another thing that sets the company apart from other direct selling operations is it concentrates on creating more robust engagement with its network of distributors and customers.

What Is the Future of QNET?

The future of QNET is positive. It has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, agency representatives, branch offices, and franchisees such as India’s Vihaan Direct Selling. In March 2023, the lifestyle and wellness products-focused company expanded into South Africa.

“QNET has been in Asia for 25 years and in Africa for over 10 years now,” said Biram Fall, the company’s regional general manager for sub-Saharan Africa. “[The company] aims to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with high-quality products, tools, and support to succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce and direct selling ecosystem.”

As the company continues to thrive, so does the direct selling market. It’s predicted to grow by $78.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to a report from Technavio. The company’s innovative approach makes digital transformation a priority. It will continue to make strides to unlock new opportunities to create better business solutions for entrepreneurs and customers.

QNET will continue to empower independent representatives with the tools to do well.

A Solid Foundation

Caluza has been with the company since it was a nascent operation. “We were just a small group of people, and everyone was involved with everything,” she said. “There was no employee manual. What we actually did was learn and build as we grew.”

The founders had an incredible impact on her work ethic. “I saw how dedicated the founders were to the business, employees, and our customers. They were involved in everything from presenting the business to handling the customers to packing the products. [That] left a lasting impression on me, and that is where I learned the true meaning of service.”

Bismark stated, “Looking back now, I am amazed at how far we have come.”