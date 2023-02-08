Clean, potable water with Croma water purifier

This product, with an efficient purification process, ensures you get pure drinking water
As the old saying goes, water is the elixir of life. If we may add a word to it, pure water is the elixir of life. Water-borne diseases are a bane and everyone takes great care to ensure they drink only pure water. At home and at the workplace, it is common to have a purifier to ensure pure drinking water. Whether on the move, at home or in the office, you need access to clean water all the time. And this brings us to a key question. Do you have an efficient, effective and dependable water purifier? Does the water you consume come through a hi-tech purifier that removes pollutants effectively, rendering the water thoroughly clean and potable?
Here is an option from Croma - in two models - that tick all the boxes:
Croma RO+UV+CU Electrical Water Purifier - Advance Copper Technology (CRLU7ROWPA254202), Black
and
Croma RO+UV+UF+TDS Electrical Water Purifier - Advanced Copper Technology (CRLU9ROWPA254203), Black/Copper
This product from Croma – in two models - comes with advance copper technology. Aesthetic in a black finish, the purifiers serve all the needs both in a home and office setting.
Electrical purifiers, they offer RO, UV, and advance copper functions. The products ensure you get clean water that is rid of all harmful agents. These purifiers have two models - 12-litre purification capacity with a seven-litre storage tank, and a 15 litre capacity with a nine litre tank. While the 12-litre model comes with the RO, UV and advance copper function, the 15-litre one has the RO, UV, UF and TDS function. The water purifiers have ABS food grade plastic bodies and smart LED indicators. The indicators make it convenient with indications of power, water level and purification status.
The sediment and pre-carbon filters in the purifiers remove even minute pollutants. The RO membrane, post-carbon filter, and copper UV filter purify the water and clean it of all harmful substances, dissolved solids, cysts and germs mixed in it either from the distribution system or borewell. The filters are cost-efficient with a life of 6,000 litres. The efficient purification process ensures the water is properly cleaned, odour-free and delicious – a joy to drink.
These products are high on efficiency and useful when you need a lot of water constantly. They can purify up to 12 litres of water per hour. This is adequate for a family. The Croma RO+UV+CU electrical water purifiers enhance your kitchen.
The purifiers can be a counter-top or wall-mounted gadgets. They are easy to install and use. They are available in stores and online too with attractive offers. The products come with the facility of an extended warranty option covering all manufacturing defects, service guarantee you can expect from Croma and of course, the referrals from a huge number of satisfied customers.
The Croma water purifiers ensure your good health with clean water. In these days when health is a priority, it is a must-have gadget for all families and offices.
The 12-litre model with RO, UV and advance copper function is priced at Rs 11,990 (inclusive of all taxes). The 15-litre product with RO, UV, UF and TDS function is priced at Rs Rs 16,990 (inclusive of all taxes).