News In Pics | July 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Spectators watch the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024.
Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.
A wildfire is seen along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, U.S. July 26, 2024.
A Guatemalan soldier keeps watch outside a classroom near Mexicans citizens who fled to neighboring Guatemala amid armed clashes between criminal groups fighting over drug trafficking routes and other crimes, in Cuilco, Guatemala, July 26, 2024.
Locals perform during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris
US President Joe Biden wears the team USA Olympics jacket as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House
Published 27 July 2024, 00:46 IST