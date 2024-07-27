Home
News In Pics | July 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 00:46 IST

Spectators watch the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A wildfire is seen along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California, U.S. July 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Guatemalan soldier keeps watch outside a classroom near Mexicans citizens who fled to neighboring Guatemala amid armed clashes between criminal groups fighting over drug trafficking routes and other crimes, in Cuilco, Guatemala, July 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Locals perform during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris

Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden wears the team USA Olympics jacket as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 27 July 2024, 00:46 IST
World newsFranceUS news

