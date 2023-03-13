Croma QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV brings the theatre home

The state-of-the-art technology and quality of Croma create a heightened viewer experience making the QLED 4K ultra HD Google TVs a must-have for every home
Televisions are getting smarter and more useful by the day. The consumption of video content, especially entertainment, is increasing. The TV is no longer confined to news or entertainment channels. There is significant content from the Internet that is consumed for both entertainment and education. It is therefore prudent for you to upgrade your TV set regularly and also get the right one to serve your needs well.
Here are two interesting models from Croma that are trending and finding heavy demand across the country. These 4K ultra HD models give you the quality in vision and sound that is on par with the best in the world in today’s hi-tech era. State-of-the-art technology and features that are designed to cater to the different formats bring you vision and sound that enhance the viewing experience.
These are two models you must have at home:
Croma 140 cm (55 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with A-plus grade panel
and
Croma 165 cm (65 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with A-plus grade panel
This 4K ultra HD TV has a large screen (55 inches) to heighten the entertainment quotient you get from both satellite channels and Apps. Technically speaking, it comes with a QLED 4K ultra HD with 3,840x2,160 pixels display. It offers three HDMI and two USB port connectivity. Operated on a Google system, it incorporates all the favourite Apps including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Hotstar. The Dolby audio with a 20W speaker offers high fidelity sound suitable for all formats of viewing – sports, music, movies or games.
Features for cinematic experience
The 4K QLED technology in this TV ensures colour accuracy. Its A-plus grade panel prevents colour divergence that can take away from the visual quality. The high resolution with 3,840x2,160 pixels significantly improves the TV’s pixel density. It takes you into the scene offering you its colour and brightness just as it is for a truly cinematic experience.
This QLED-featured TV blends technology and creativity for an ultra high-definition viewing experience. Apart from the rich contrast ratio, it is also high in energy efficiency. This TV delivers higher peak brightness ensuring you never miss even the most minute of details.
The TV is high on aesthetics too. The accenting VA panels in the Croma 140 cm (55 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with an A-plus grade panel provide a deeper black and enhanced overall contrast.
Considering all these unparalleled features, the price of Croma 140 cm (55 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with A-plus grade panel is quite fair.
Easy on finance
The TV is available online on easy instalments too. An exchange offer, based on the model traded in, makes it more attractive. As added security, it has a ZipCare protection plan for extended warranty. This plan also covers your device beyond the manufacturer warranty against all manufacturing defects.
Choose your model and go for it now.
Price: Croma 140 cm (55 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with A-plus grade panel
MRP: Rs 90,000
Price online: Rs 59,990 (inclusive of all taxes).
Saving (with online purchase): Rs 30,010 – 33 per cent
EMI option: Rs 2,824/month
Overall rating: 4.8
Buy online: www.croma.com/croma-165-cm-65-inch-qled-4k-ultra-hd-google-tv-with-a-plus-grade-panel-2022-model-/p/265283
Price: Croma 165 cm (65 inch) QLED 4K ultra HD Google TV with A-plus grade panel (2022 model)
MRP: Rs 1,50,000
Price online: Rs 79,900 (inclusive of all taxes)
Saving (with online purchase): Rs 70,010 – 47 per cent
EMI option: Rs 3,765/month
Overall rating: 4.8
Buy online: www.croma.com/croma-165-cm-65-inch-qled-4k-ultra-hd-google-tv-with-a-plus-grade-panel-2022-model-/p/265283
Customer support number: 1800 57 27662
Customer support email: customersupport@croma.com