Earn money while shopping online with Picodi Cashback

International e-commerce platform Picodi.com, which was previously known for its coupon and discount codes, released to its Indian users the cashback feature, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping. Indian users can now combine the coupons and the new cashback feature to profit from their online shopping even more!
Users, who create a free account and enable the cashback feature before each purchase can enjoy benefits such as:
● Up to 15% cashback on the first purchase with Picodi;
● From 3% to 10% money back on further purchases (without limits)
● Possibility of earning extra cashback for referrals. Each referral gives both the inviter and the invitee ₹325 if the invitee makes a purchase with Picodi. The current record holder invited over 200 people and earned over ₹65,000 through our referrals!
You can get cashback for shopping online in over 80 shops, such as Flipkart, Ajio, Myntra, Wish and Reliance Digital. The amount of cashback depends on the shop, as well as the product category, but it’s usually from 3% to 10%. New users can enjoy an increased cashback of up to 15%.
Why does Picodi pay its users money? It’s simple – for each user brought to the shop, Picodi earns commission. This commission is then shared with Picodi’s users. This is a win-win-win situation, as everyone profits.
Apart from the website, Picodi is also available as an app on Android and iOS, as well as a Chrome extension, which will let you know when your cashback is available and automatically add promo codes at checkout if any are available.
How can you pay out your cashback earnings? The money can be sent to your bank account, PayPal or Binance account. The minimum amount to withdraw is ₹400.
Want to save money on your online shopping? Create an account and start saving with Picodi cashback today!