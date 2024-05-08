Pitroda's racist remarks reflects mindset, attitude of Rahul Gandhi's mentor: Nirmala Sitharaman

Pitroda in a podcast interview to a media house had said: 'We could hold the country as diverse as India together. Where people in the east look like the Chinese, people in the west look like the Arabs, people in the north look like, maybe, white and people in the south look like Africans. It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters. We respect different languages, different religions, different customs, different food.'

Dissociating the party from Pitroda's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X: 'The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies.'