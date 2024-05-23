8 Visionary Entrepreneurs to look at in 2024

Industry: Real Estate

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Group, plays a major role in improving real estate in North India. Founded by Pawan Bansal and HR Mittal, Motia Group is a top real estate company known for high-quality residential and commercial properties. Their projects feature modern amenities and innovative designs, always aiming for excellence. By working with famous architects for quality and project management, Motia Group continues to set high standards in real estate development.

These eight entrepreneurs have exemplified innovation, dedication, and visionary leadership in their respective fields, As they keep breaking new ground and setting new standards, their impact will undoubtedly be felt across industries, This makes them key figures to watch in 2024.