8 Visionary Entrepreneurs to look at in 2024

New Delhi (India), May 23: After the Shark Tank wave, we all once thought about starting a business something of our own. Being a small entrepreneur or be it big, starting a business is super important. It demands a lot of hard work, and self-motivation to create the desired change in the society that we have dreamt of. Whether it is a product-based, or service-based business, the internship journey requires a vision that needs to be implemented by understanding society's demands and needs in the right manner. As we move through 2024, several forward-thinking entrepreneurs are making a signing impact in various sectors, Be it real estate or the dairy business, these leaders are innovatively bringing change at the ground level and setting high standards in their fields. Here are eight entrepreneurs to watch this year:
Industry: Real Estate
Anurag Goel is the director of Goel Ganga Developments, a leading and well-respected real estate venture in Pune. He has diversified the company's business into education, logistics, and energy; The company is known for its commitment to detailing, innovation, reliability, and a customer-first approach, Under the leadership of Anurag, Goel Ganga Developments is changing the real estate scene in India by exceeding customer expectations, setting new standards in quality and service.
Industry: Dairy
Aman J Jain, the CEO, and co-founder of Doodhvale, is working on a mission to change India's dairy industry. With an MBA from IIM Bangalore, and experience in various startups like OYO and big consulting firms like BCG, and Accenture, Aman brings a wealth of knowledge. The motivation behind starting Doodhvale is when he shifted to a metro city and he hailing from a small city Ujjain faced so many problems in getting pure milk for his own kids. Doodhvale fresh approach makes sure customers get adulteration-free dairy products which have gone through multiple testing processes and they follow a business mode that cuts out middlemen involvement, They deliver directly from farm to customer with the help of a user-friendly app and robust logistics system. Doodhvale aims to be the top choice of high-quality dairy products in India with the USP of farm fresh milk.
Industry: Furniture
Atif Shamsi, the founder and CEO of Ouch Cart, has established one of India’s finest online furniture brands. Ouch Cart offers exclusive custom and ready-to-order furniture that meets the highest standards of price and quality. Atif’s vision is to provide customers with furniture that combines style, comfort, and affordability, making Ouch Cart a preferred destination for home decor enthusiasts looking for premium furniture solutions.
Industry: Real Estate
Since its inception in 2005, RPS Group has redefined real estate development with its innovative product offerings and marketing strategies. Aman Gupta, Director at RPS Group, has played a crucial role in this transformation. The company has developed approximately 90 lakh square feet of state-of-the-art architectural designs for offices, houses, and condominiums. Aman’s leadership ensures that RPS Group continues to be associated with unique and sustainable lifestyles, delivering high-quality projects like RPS Green Valley and RPS Savana.
Industry: Marketing and AI
Hariom Seth, the founder of Tagglabs, is at the forefront of data-driven marketing and AI-driven products. His pioneering approach integrates cutting-edge technology with creative processes, offering bespoke marketing strategies and innovative AI solutions. Hariom envisions a future where AI seamlessly enhances personalized storytelling and content creation. His leadership ensures that Tagglabs remains a trailblazer in merging artificial intelligence with creative expression, driving innovation and excellence in the industry.
6. Mamta Shekhawat –
Industry: Education
Mamta Shekhawat, the founder of Gradding.com, is revolutionizing international education opportunities for students. With a background in political science and an MBA in Human Resources, Mamta’s experience spans roles in esteemed MNCs like ITC and Hitachi. In 2012, she founded Gradding.com to provide comprehensive guidance and support for students navigating the study abroad process. Gradding.com stands out for its personalized assistance, connecting students with top universities worldwide and helping them achieve their academic dreams.
7. Gurmit Singh Arora -
Industry: Construction/Plumbing
Gurmit Singh Arora, serving as the National President of IPA, has led efforts to improve plumbing standards throughout India. Under his supervision and guidance, IPA has expanded to 24 chapters across the nation, dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in the industry. Recognized for his contributions, Gurmit has received the IPA Lifetime Achievement Award and leads sustainability efforts as Chairman of CII IGBC. His company, Rajco Group, has garnered accolades for quality and reliability, showcasing his leadership in the field. Gurmit Singh Arora's visionary leadership in plumbing and construction, evident through his role in IPA and achievements with Rajco Group, makes him a prominent figure driving industry standards and innovation in 2024.
8.LC Mittal-
Industry: Real Estate
LC Mittal, Director of Motia Group, plays a major role in improving real estate in North India. Founded by Pawan Bansal and HR Mittal, Motia Group is a top real estate company known for high-quality residential and commercial properties. Their projects feature modern amenities and innovative designs, always aiming for excellence. By working with famous architects for quality and project management, Motia Group continues to set high standards in real estate development.
These eight entrepreneurs have exemplified innovation, dedication, and visionary leadership in their respective fields, As they keep breaking new ground and setting new standards, their impact will undoubtedly be felt across industries, This makes them key figures to watch in 2024.