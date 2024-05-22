AIRPORTELs International & MeSpace Self Storage sign MoU to expand Luggage Delivery Service

AIRPORTELs specializes in professional luggage delivery and storage, facilitating services at multiple locations such as airports, hotels, and shopping centers across Thailand. With 17 service counters nationwide, including twelve in Bangkok, two in Pattaya, two in Chiang Mai, and one in Samui Island, AIRPORTELs enhances the travel experience by allowing customers to enjoy a hands-free and worry-free journey across Thailand.

MeSpace has rapidly gained recognition as a signiﬁcant player in the storage service sector, becoming increasingly popular among both residential and commercial users in Thailand. With over 10 service counters across Bangkok, MeSpace is dedicated to enriching lifestyles by offering additional space solutions ranging from personal storage to large-scale business storage needs. MeSpace provides a variety of storage options, including self-storage units, lockers, business storage, safe deposit boxes, and specialized wine storage, complemented by a door-to-door service that conveniently picks up belongings directly from the user's doorstep.

The collaboration commences operations on May 1, 2024, at three key MeSpace Self Storage locations: Siam (Siam-Chula 16), Ratchadaphisek (Ratchada-Rama 9), and Ladprao. These facilities will provide professional luggage delivery services to various destinations within Bangkok and its surrounding areas. AIRPORTELs assures same-day delivery and offers maximum baggage insurance of 50,000 baht to bolster customer conﬁdence and travel convenience.

To celebrate this partnership, a promotional offer will be available from May through July 2024, where customers can enjoy a discounted rate of 199 baht per piece for luggage delivery services at all three MeSpace locations when shipping two or more items, a reduction from the standard rate of 299 baht per piece. Bookings for these services can be made effortlessly online via the AIRPORTELs website or directly at any MeSpace Self Storage facility.

Dr. Eakapong Tungsrisanguan, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of MeSpace Self Storage Company Limited, expressed his views on the partnership: "This represents our main objective: to create new win-win solutions and added value for our customers. The main goal of our collaboration is to primarily focus on addressing customer needs. Currently, the self-storage business is relatively new in Thailand, and customers are still ﬁguring out how they can use it. Presenting solutions to tourists is one use case that helps customers see the practical beneﬁts of self-storage in their daily lives. It's not just for long-term storage of bags or belongings; it can also be used for temporary storage before traveling home.Customers can store their bags and later pick them up at the airport or their destination hotel."

Mr. Anan Prasertrungreung, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of AIRPORTELs International Company Limited, added: "As you can see, MeSpace caters to lifestyle needs and addresses the demand from foreign tourists who might need to store bags or small items. AIRPORTELs already provides transportation services, not just for bags but also for parcels.

AIRPORTELs can contribute in terms of logistics, offering door-to-door delivery from MeSpace to customers' homes, from homes to MeSpace, or even to the airport. We can assist in the relocation aspect as well."

Both companies anticipate that this partnership will signiﬁcantly enhance their service offerings and improve customer satisfaction. AIRPORTELs and MeSpace are committed to providing high-quality, reliable, and convenient services to meet the diverse needs of their customers. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard in the self-storage and luggage delivery industries in Thailand.