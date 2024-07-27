Fire on cargo vessel: Udupi, DK DCs ask officials to be alert

Udupi/Mangaluru: Due to the outbreak of fire on MV Maersk Frankfurt, a cargo vessel, Udupi district administration has alerted district police, CRZ, environment and port departments to be prepared on tackling any kind of emergency situations.
Following a letter from the principal secretary to the revenue department, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari K issued orders to district police, coastal security police, regional director of coastal regulation zone (CRZ), environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and executive engineer of the fisheries and ports department.
“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been trying to douse fire on the vessel MV Maersk Frankfurt which is currently off Goa coast. The cargo container contains International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Cat-4 (flammable solids and few quantity liquids). The principal secretary in its letter to the revenue department had noted that any possible oil leakage from vessel may have an adverse impact on marine ecology of the West coast.
The state has directed ICG authorities to take all measures to protect the coast from oil leakage or pollution. There is a need to keep necessary resources including manpower ready to tackle any possible disaster on the coast. Emergency teams with necessary equipment should be ready to tackle the situations on the coast in Udupi district, DC stressed.
Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan MP said that there is no threat to seashore in Mangaluru due to the MV Maersk Frankfurt fire mishap. The cargo vessel is situated 30 nautical miles away from Mangaluru. People need not panic, he said and added that the district administration, with the support of Indian Coast Guard and the New Mangaluru Port Authority, is ready to provide all required manpower and equipment to face any disaster.
Published 27 July 2024, 05:21 IST