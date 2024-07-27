Fire on cargo vessel: Udupi, DK DCs ask officials to be alert

Udupi/Mangaluru: Due to the outbreak of fire on MV Maersk Frankfurt, a cargo vessel, Udupi district administration has alerted district police, CRZ, environment and port departments to be prepared on tackling any kind of emergency situations.

Following a letter from the principal secretary to the revenue department, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari K issued orders to district police, coastal security police, regional director of coastal regulation zone (CRZ), environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and executive engineer of the fisheries and ports department.

“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been trying to douse fire on the vessel MV Maersk Frankfurt which is currently off Goa coast. The cargo container contains International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Cat-4 (flammable solids and few quantity liquids). The principal secretary in its letter to the revenue department had noted that any possible oil leakage from vessel may have an adverse impact on marine ecology of the West coast.