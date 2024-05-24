BEST EMERGING BRANDS TO ELEVATE YOUR WARDROBE THIS SUMMER

Kasturo Heritage: Minimalist Costume Jewellery

The brand focuses on minimalist and new age costume jewellery for working women. Their pieces are light-weight, anti-tarnish, and affordable, perfect for dazzling up your daily looks.

Quila India: Sustainable Fashion

Quila India is a start up sustainable fashion brand, exploring designs inspired by Indian roots. They connect style with sustainability, offering environmentally conscious fashion choices without compromising on style. Quila’s unique and quirky designs makes heads turn around!

Meraki Chikankari Libas: Authentic Lucknowi Chikankari

Meraki Chikankari Libas is dedicated to reviving and showcasing the authentic art of Lucknowi Chikankari, a long-lost tradition that embodies elegance and craftsmanship. This brand's exquisite collection features ethereal, handcrafted beauties that are intricately designed to reflect the intricate and delicate embroidery techniques unique to Chikankari. Each piece is a testament to Meraki's unwavering commitment to preserving this traditional art form, ensuring that the rich cultural heritage of Lucknowi embroidery continues to thrive in contemporary fashion.

Brahmand by Vertika Kalra: Breezy Styles and Summer Blooms

Brahmand by Vertika Kalra creates endless galaxies of fashion, curating breezy styles and summer blooms that are perfect for the season. Each piece is a masterpiece, specifically designed to embody the essence of summer. From airy fabrics that flow with every movement to vibrant patterns that capture the spirit of sunny days, Brahmand offers a refreshing take on summer fashion. The brand's unique approach combines elegance with a touch of whimsy, ensuring that every outfit not only looks stunning but also feels incredibly comfortable. Whether you're dressing for a casual day out or a special occasion, Brahmand's collections promise to add a splash of brilliance to your summer wardrobe, making you stand out with effortless style.

Arimi: Artistic Fashion

Arimi seamlessly intertwines art with fashion, creating pieces that each tell a unique and compelling story. Their designs are a true testament to creativity, featuring intricate embroidered patterns, such as their signature bee motifs, which add a whimsical yet sophisticated touch.

Their collections also cater to diverse needs, offering stylish and comfortable outfits for moms who want to look chic while managing their busy lives.Whether you're looking for a statement piece or everyday elegance, Arimi delivers with flair. This brand is a must-have for the fashion-forward individual who appreciates the fusion of artistic expression and high fashion.

Kokikar: Art on Fabric

Kokikar is all about art on fabric, using handwork and natural dyes to create stunning pieces. From eco-printed silk scarves to beat-the-heat outfits and unique socks, this brand has everything you need to stand out this summer. This summer, dive into the world of emerging brands and add a splash of vibrancy and style to your wardrobe. With these brands leading the way, you're sure to turn heads wherever you go.