BEST EMERGING BRANDS TO ELEVATE YOUR WARDROBE THIS SUMMER

As the summer sun blazes overhead, our fashion choices are taking a cue from the vibrant season, with lively colour palettes and unique patterns dominating the scene. This summer, emerging brands are stepping up their game, offering designs that not only reflect our breezy summer looks but also occasionally dip into dramatic turning-tables outfits that are bound to have every head turning. Here are some of the brands that are leading this vibrant charge, ready to satisfy those quick “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” moods.
Cloth Haus: Fun and Quirky Designs
Cloth Haus is the go-to brand for fashion connoisseurs who love to slay with fun and quirky designs. This brand effortlessly blends creativity with comfort, offering a wide range of summer essentials that cater to every fashion need. Their collection includes vibrant scarves that add a pop of colour to any outfit, comfy kurtis perfect for casual outings, and stylish kaftans ideal for beach days or relaxed summer evenings.
Cloth Haus's unique designs are all about making bold statements and standing out from the crowd. Whether you're looking to accessorise with flair or find the perfect summer ensemble, Cloth Haus has you covered. Embrace the season's lively spirit with their eye-catching pieces, designed to keep you cool and fashionable all summer long.
Siddhant Agrawal Label: The Art of Fashion
Siddhant Agrawal Label is more than just a fashion brand; it's a storyteller of diverse chic styles. With formal edits and classy outfits, this label is all about the art of fashion, bringing you looks that are sure to turn heads.
One of its standout collections, FLORAISON, represents an amalgamation of avant-garde design, showcasing a diverse range of highly experimental silhouettes alongside enduring classics that serve as sartorial foundations. Each garment within this collection has been intricately crafted to cater to a broad spectrum of tastes, featuring meticulous hand beading executed in intricate galactical patterns. The butterfly, a central thematic inspiration, is translated into the marvellous stitchwork, symbolising the fluidity and transformative beauty found in nature. The collection elevates craftsmanship to an unprecedented level, where every stitch is a deliberate articulation of the metamorphic narrative embedded in the design.
STRCH: Softest Activewear
STRCH is the ultimate destination for the softest activewear this summer, offering a perfect blend of comfort and style. Whether you're lounging at home, hitting the gym, or enjoying a casual day out, STRCH has you covered with their wide range of options. Their new collection is perfect for a laid-back yet chic look, while their stylish separates can be mixed and matched to create versatile outfits. The brand focuses on high-quality fabrics that feel incredibly soft against the skin, ensuring you stay comfortable all day long.
Parman: Exquisite Sterling Silver Accessories
Parman is the epitome of exquisite, trendy sterling silver accessories. Perfect for matching your summer outfits to the right accessory, this brand is all about adding that extra flair to your a.m. to p.m. look.
Pranav Creations: Authentic Indian Designs
in every stitch. Their designs are not just fashion statements but also a tribute to India’s rich history and artistic legacy. Whether it's a traditional saree or a contemporary fusion outfit, the brand ensures that each piece tells a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.
Horizontal: Size-Inclusive Slow Fashion
Horizontal is all about creating modern, contemporary, size-inclusive clothing with love. From Barbie dresses to cosy stay-at-home wears and cool corporate glam, this brand has something for everyone, embracing slow fashion and inclusivity.
Thee Modern Roots: Retro Vibes and Floral Symphonies
Thee Modern Roots offers a wide range of scarves, pocket squares, and sarees, from retro vibes to floral symphonies. This brand has something for every style preference, adding a touch of elegance to your summer wardrobe.
Amethyst: Graceful Ethnics
Amethyst is your one-stop shop for flowy anarkalis and graceful ethnics, perfect for elevating your summer wardrobe. This luxury brand from the City of Joy has captivated clients for decades and recently launched a fusion collection that blends Indian tradition with modernity. Amethyst is dedicated to quality and innovation, catering to discerning fashion enthusiasts. Their latest collection, inspired by the modern woman, features intricately handcrafted garments with timeless elegance and contemporary flair.
From stunning lehengas ideal for weddings and festivals to chic workwear ensembles, Amethyst offers outfits for every occasion, with lavish fabrics, splendid embroidery, and impeccable detailing. Its new collection celebrates our cultural legacy and modern sensibilities and aims to empower women to express their individuality with poise and charm.
Kasturo Heritage: Minimalist Costume Jewellery
The brand focuses on minimalist and new age costume jewellery for working women. Their pieces are light-weight, anti-tarnish, and affordable, perfect for dazzling up your daily looks.
Quila India: Sustainable Fashion
Quila India is a start up sustainable fashion brand, exploring designs inspired by Indian roots. They connect style with sustainability, offering environmentally conscious fashion choices without compromising on style. Quila’s unique and quirky designs makes heads turn around!
Meraki Chikankari Libas: Authentic Lucknowi Chikankari
Meraki Chikankari Libas is dedicated to reviving and showcasing the authentic art of Lucknowi Chikankari, a long-lost tradition that embodies elegance and craftsmanship. This brand's exquisite collection features ethereal, handcrafted beauties that are intricately designed to reflect the intricate and delicate embroidery techniques unique to Chikankari. Each piece is a testament to Meraki's unwavering commitment to preserving this traditional art form, ensuring that the rich cultural heritage of Lucknowi embroidery continues to thrive in contemporary fashion.
Brahmand by Vertika Kalra: Breezy Styles and Summer Blooms
Brahmand by Vertika Kalra creates endless galaxies of fashion, curating breezy styles and summer blooms that are perfect for the season. Each piece is a masterpiece, specifically designed to embody the essence of summer. From airy fabrics that flow with every movement to vibrant patterns that capture the spirit of sunny days, Brahmand offers a refreshing take on summer fashion. The brand's unique approach combines elegance with a touch of whimsy, ensuring that every outfit not only looks stunning but also feels incredibly comfortable. Whether you're dressing for a casual day out or a special occasion, Brahmand's collections promise to add a splash of brilliance to your summer wardrobe, making you stand out with effortless style.
Arimi: Artistic Fashion
Arimi seamlessly intertwines art with fashion, creating pieces that each tell a unique and compelling story. Their designs are a true testament to creativity, featuring intricate embroidered patterns, such as their signature bee motifs, which add a whimsical yet sophisticated touch.
Their collections also cater to diverse needs, offering stylish and comfortable outfits for moms who want to look chic while managing their busy lives.Whether you're looking for a statement piece or everyday elegance, Arimi delivers with flair. This brand is a must-have for the fashion-forward individual who appreciates the fusion of artistic expression and high fashion.
Kokikar: Art on Fabric
Kokikar is all about art on fabric, using handwork and natural dyes to create stunning pieces. From eco-printed silk scarves to beat-the-heat outfits and unique socks, this brand has everything you need to stand out this summer. This summer, dive into the world of emerging brands and add a splash of vibrancy and style to your wardrobe. With these brands leading the way, you're sure to turn heads wherever you go.