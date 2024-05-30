BlockDAG Targets $30 by 2030, Outperforming ICP & Stellar Trends

BlockDAG's Ambitious Path Forward Revealed

BlockDAG recently unveiled its strategic plan at Shibuya Crossing, outlining its goal to break into the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap. The roadmap highlighted upcoming innovations in mining technology and network scalability, expected to drive significant growth. This presentation elevated BlockDAG's profile, attracting substantial investor interest and paving the way for future expansion.

Emphasizing user accessibility, BlockDAG introduced solutions for mobile and home mining, making cryptocurrency mining more inclusive. Showcasing its scalable and secure network at Shibuya Crossing strengthened its position against established cryptocurrencies like ICP and Stellar.

BlockDAG is set to launch a groundbreaking keynote presentation from the moon, aiming to captivate the global crypto community. This innovative marketing strategy is expected to create significant buzz and demonstrate BlockDAG's technological

superiority. As anticipation grows, this move is likely to attract considerable investment, bolstering BlockDAG's market position and supporting its $30 target by 2030.