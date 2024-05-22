BlockDAG’s Crypto Mining Rigs Shine in Piccadilly Circus Show, Investors Move in Amidst Chainlink and Shiba Inu Price Rise

Shiba Inu and Chainlink are showing signs of recovery from their recent slump. Amidst these developments, BlockDAG is gaining traction as a top investment. Celebrating its CoinMarketCap listing, BlockDAG made a notable appearance at Piccadilly Circus in London. The project has unveiled a new dashboard update enhancing community experience and transparency. Additionally, BlockDAG's presale has raised over $29.8 million. Keywords like Shiba Inu Price, Chainlink Development, and crypto mining rigs are crucial in understanding these market trends.
Shiba Inu has formed a falling wedge on the daily chart, indicating a potential price breakout. The Shiba Inu Price is expected to rise by 50%, reaching $0.00003456. Earlier this year, SHIB surged 380% from February 25 to March 5, peaking at $0.00004567. However, market turbulence led to a 50% retracement.
Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have dropped significantly, reducing selling pressure. Since February 29, reserves fell from 164.5 trillion to 151.3 trillion SHIB. Despite the bearish market, over 5 trillion SHIB have been moved to self-custodial solutions since March 31. This shift suggests confidence in a future price increase. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00002304, with mixed signals in derivatives data.
Chainlink has been highlighted for its significant development activity, leading the real-world asset crypto projects with 2.49 times more activity than its closest competitors. The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Real World Asset tokenization protocols has surpassed $8 billion, reflecting increased trust in blockchain technology. According to Santiment Feed, Chainlink Development has shown robust engagement, placing it at the forefront of innovation.
Currently, Chainlink's LINK token faces market challenges, struggling to break the $13.80 resistance level. Trading at $13.07, LINK has decreased by 3.07% in the past day and 9.08% over the past week. A successful breach above $13.80 could initiate upward momentum. Chainlink's commitment to pioneering blockchain solutions for real-world assets is evident in its ongoing efforts and high GitHub activity, positioning it for future growth.
BlockDAG has garnered significant attention, raising over $29.8 million in its presale and appearing in London’s Piccadilly Circus to celebrate its CoinMarketCap listing. The presale, now in its 14th batch, has seen the sale of more than 9.4 billion coins at $0.0085 each. Investors are optimistic about BlockDAG's future, predicting substantial returns.
BlockDAG has introduced a new dashboard upgrade, enhancing user experience and transparency. The dashboard includes features like hot news updates, user rankings, wallet balances, and transaction history. The leaderboard shows the top 30 purchasers, categorized from Crab to Whale, based on purchase amounts.
A notable aspect of BlockDAG’s appeal is its innovative crypto mining rigs. The X1 miner app, launching on June 1st, promises to convert smartphones into efficient mining devices. This app balances energy and data usage, potentially yielding up to 20 coins daily. Additionally, BlockDAG offers powerful mining machines like the X10, X30, and X100, catering to various mining needs and promising a potential ROI of 30,000x by 2030.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chainlink (LINK) are on the path to rise. However, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out with its impressive presale performance, raising over $29.8 million. Its innovative crypto mining rigs, like the X1 miner app, and strong community engagement add to its appeal. The new dashboard features enhance transparency and user experience. With projections of a 30,000x ROI by 2030, BlockDAG is a compelling investment. While Shiba Inu Price and Chainlink Development show promise, BlockDAG's unique offerings make it a standout choice for investors.
Join BlockDAG Presale Now:
Website: https://blockdag.network
Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu