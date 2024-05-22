BlockDAG’s Crypto Mining Rigs Shine in Piccadilly Circus Show, Investors Move in Amidst Chainlink and Shiba Inu Price Rise

Shiba Inu has formed a falling wedge on the daily chart, indicating a potential price breakout. The Shiba Inu Price is expected to rise by 50%, reaching $0.00003456. Earlier this year, SHIB surged 380% from February 25 to March 5, peaking at $0.00004567. However, market turbulence led to a 50% retracement.

Shiba Inu’s exchange reserves have dropped significantly, reducing selling pressure. Since February 29, reserves fell from 164.5 trillion to 151.3 trillion SHIB. Despite the bearish market, over 5 trillion SHIB have been moved to self-custodial solutions since March 31. This shift suggests confidence in a future price increase. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00002304, with mixed signals in derivatives data.