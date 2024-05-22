Deputy Inspector General of Registration V.M. Mhaske Celebrates 74th Birthday with Grand Festivities – World News Network

In attendance were an array of distinguished guests, including leading businessmen, high-ranking bureaucrats, influential industrialists, and prominent real estate magnates. The educational sector was well-represented with notable figures such as P.D. Patil, Chancellor of DY Patil University; Dr. Ashok Vikhe Patil; Dr. Tarita Shankar from Indira Institute; and Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth. The medical community saw several eminent doctors joining the celebration. The hospitality industry was also present in full force, with top hoteliers adding to the distinguished gathering. Other notable attendees included Amber Pawar, Dheeraj, Adv. Salim Sheikh, Ravi Shinde, Baba Shinde, Tanaz Irani, Sarah Reddy, and Arti Randhawa.

The event was not only a celebration of V.M. Mhaske's personal milestone but also a reflection of his significant contributions to public service and the respect he commands across multiple professional domains. Guests mingled and shared their admiration for Mhaske's work and dedication over the years.

In his address, Mhaske expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for their presence and kind wishes. He reminisced about his journey and reiterated his commitment to serving the community with continued vigor and enthusiasm.

The evening concluded on a high note with a grand finale of performances and a special birthday toast, leaving attendees with fond memories of a night filled with joy and camaraderie.

