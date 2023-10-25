Best Real Money Online Slots 2024: Slot Games with Biggest Payouts & Bonuses (Update)

Finding the best online slots for real money is pretty much a needle in a haystack situation, considering there are over 20,000 slot machines online.
Lucky for you, we know exactly where to look.
Now, we have a full list, and Ignition Casino’s Gemhalla slot sits on top of it. This slot game lets you enjoy exciting Viking-themed gameplay with the casino’s generous low-wager bonus.
But that’s only the beginning — there are many other real money slots you can’t miss.
● Gemhalla – Best slot game overall
● Monster Pop – Best slot with expanding reels
● 7 Fortune Frenzy – Best 3-reel slot game
● Reels & Wheels XL – Biggest progressive jackpot
● Bubble Bubble 3 – Most exciting bonus round
Below, we dive into reviews of the best online slots you can play for real money. We explain their bonus rounds, winning chances, and everything else you need to know.
● RTP: 97.17%
● Theme: Norse Mythology, Viking
● Maximum Win: 5,000x
● Where to Play: Ignition Casino
● Bonus: Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
Gemhalla by BGaming is an exciting, feature-rich slots game that breaks away from the standard 5-reel variety — in the best of ways.
This game plays out on a 5-row by 6-reel grid with rune-carved gemstones, axes, mugs of mead, and Viking longship scatter symbols. In place of the standard style of paylines, Gemhalla uses a pay-anywhere system where wins are triggered when eight or more like symbols are in the play area, with the more like symbols you get, the bigger the win.
Once the winning symbols have been cleared away, new symbols will come tumbling down, triggering another win, and another… you get the idea.
Add to that the shield multipliers that Thor zaps into existence, and this high-volatility game can produce some exciting payouts. Especially once the free spins bonus round gets rolling.
>> Play Gemhalla at Ignition Casino
● RTP: 97.07%
● Theme: Monsters
● Maximum Win: 1921x
● Where to Play: Super Slots
● Bonus: 250% match up to $1,000 with code SS250
Monster Pop by BetSoft goes the extra mile in differentiating itself from the competition. This charming, monster-filled game features a ton of cartoonish characters that pay out when arranged in clusters of four or more. Once cleared out, more symbols drop into place, meaning you can get several wins on a single spin.
But that’s not all. There are a couple of different wild symbols that change gameplay considerably. First is the purple stone symbol, which will either duplicate a row or column for that spin — and these can stack so it’s not impossible for the 5x5 playgrid to stretch into 7x8 or more, increasing your chances of winning with each expansion.
Then there is the flaming red wild symbol which, when three appear together on the playgrid, automatically triggers the free spin round, which — in our experience at least — winds up paying out quite well.
The whole game is very dynamic and almost doesn’t even feel like you’re playing a slot.
>> Play Monster Pop at Super Slots
● RTP: 96%
● Theme: Classic, 7s
● Maximum Win: 2368x
● Where to Play: Black Lotus
● Bonus: $7,000 + 30 free spins with promo code 200BLACK
Players looking for a hit of nostalgia will love the high-RTP action on BetSoft’s 7 Fortune Frenzy. This traditional 3-reel slot game feels like it was pulled out of a ’70s casino and has players trying to line up the 7s and BAR symbols across the single pay line.
The RNG on this machine is fairly well-balanced, and its medium volatility will likely keep you from waiting too long between wins. The gameplay is straightforward, though wilds, scatters, and special symbols can come into play and shake things up.
Overall, this game offers some nice twists on a classic game.
>> Play 7 Fortune Frenzy at Black Lotus
● RTP: 96%
● Theme: Classic, Fruits
● Maximum Win: 500x or one of 5 jackpot prizes
● Where to Play: Slots.lv
● Bonus: Up to $7,500 welcome package
Looking to live life in the fast lane? Of course, you are — that’s why you’ll love Slots.lv’s Gaming’s Reels & Wheels XL slot.
This classic fruits-and-sevens slot is styled with a fantastic cherry red retro look that has almost as much in common with a hot rod as it does a slot machine. And with five reels and 20 paylines, it manages to keep up with the times enough not to look dated.
The main game itself has a relatively low 500x payout, but once you trigger the Jackpot Wheel, things start to move along quite nicely as you gain access to the five progressive jackpot prizes ranging from the Mini jackpot (which is often sitting at just over $1,000) up to the Vegas jackpot prize (which starts at $10k but tends to climb up to well over $100k fairly quickly).
This is the perfect choice for players who want an authentic slot machine experience but hunger for a more substantial prize than most classic slot payouts.
● RTP: 96%
● Theme: Halloween, Witches
● Maximum Win: 4,000x
● Where to Play: Casino Extreme
● Bonus: 1,000% match bonus when you use THEBIGONE
With Halloween just around the corner, you might be looking for the perfect slot to get you in the spirit of the season. Without a doubt, that’s going to be RealTime Gaming’s Bubble Bubble 3. This game is the latest in the bewitching Bubble Bubble series that centers around the witches Wanda, Willow, and now Winni.
The creators have done a fantastic job breathing life into this game through amazing artwork, 50 paylines, and a high RTP and volatility balance. Your goal is to line up winning symbols of standard poker 9-A, toadstools, witches’ hats, potions, cauldrons, and spell books.
There is also an exciting bonus round where you reveal prizes with the crystal ball scatter symbols that pop up, paying out a max prize of up to 4,000x your wager.
Narrowing it down to these five online slot casinos took a lot of work. There are so many great options out there that we spent days reviewing.
At the end of the day, however, these five really stood out due to their excellent variety of online slot machines and generous bonuses.
Pros
● Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
● 300+ premium slots available
● Excellent progressive jackpot options
● 24/7 customer support
● Fast payouts
Cons
● Significant fees on credit card deposits
● Low weekly payout caps on some methods
While Ignition Casino is primarily known for its online poker tournaments, its real money slot games are also top-notch. It partners with several of the most trusted names in the industry to feature the most popular and high-paying slots on the market.
Ignition Casino serves up over 300 online casino slots from some of the biggest names in the industry. This means you’ll find exciting games like Gemhalla, 777 Deluxe from Bovada, Aloha King Elvis from BGaming, and Caesar’s Victory by WooHoo Games — not to mention all the great slots by Rival, Genesis, Betsoft, and RTG.
No matter whether you like classic themes like 5 Times Vegas or progressive jackpot masterpieces like Cyberpunk City and Mystic Elements, Ignition has you covered. It might not have the largest library of games, but it’s so well curated we are pretty sure you won’t mind.
We didn’t.
New players start with a generous welcome package built for slot fans and poker players. Their first deposit will get two 100% deposit match bonuses for up to $1,000 each. The first half is usable on Ignition’s slots and table games, and the other is exclusively for poker tables.
The casino game bonus comes with an exceptional 25x wagering requirement, while the poker is unlocked gradually by staking real money at the poker tables.
And if that’s not enough to get your heart thumping, you can deposit with crypto to get two 150% match bonuses worth $1,500 each instead. These bonuses have the same wagering requirements attached and have the added benefit of dodging any annoying transaction fees (which we’ll discuss in the next section).
There are not a lot of other bonuses available outside of the welcome bonus aside from the Weekly Boost bonus. You’ll have different reload bonuses adjusted based on your recent wagering every week.
Ignition accepts a decent collection of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, and e-wallets through MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Credit card deposits incur a 15.9% transaction fee and have a rather low weekly payout cap, so if possible, we recommend playing with cryptocurrency at this (and most) casinos. Not only will you avoid the transaction fees associated with other forms of payment, but you will also enjoy bigger bonuses, less stringent payout limitations, and significantly faster withdrawal times.
Pros
● Up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses
● Over 450 slot machine games
● Up to $20,000 in daily tournament prizes
● Tons of great bonuses
● Wide range of crypto banking options
Cons
● Lack of progressive jackpot games
● No free-play mode
Super Slots is a fantastic online casino focused on providing a stellar slots experience. From the massive collection of games from big-name providers to the daily slot tournaments, this casino doesn’t pull any punches.
One of the big draws to Super Slots is its generous collection of over 450 online slots — with new games being added all the time. You’ll see a lot of big names as well including Rival, Dragon Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and lots of BetSoft games.
This means you’ll find a slew of exciting slots like Take Olympus, Book of Helios, Volcano Blast 10x, Louisiana Voodoo Queen, and a surprisingly robust variety of oddball games as well. We found several games based on popular anime titles as well as one game focused on storage unit auctions. There’s something for everyone, even the more eclectic players among us.
What really drew us in was the daily tournaments. Players who have recently made a qualifying deposit will get free entry into the daily slots tournament where they can compete for their slice of a $5k, $10k, or $20k daily prize pool. If you get booted out of the daily tournament early you can buy your way back in, so you don’t have to worry too much on that front.
This is a fantastic way to play free online slots and still have a shot at walking away a winner.
There are a couple of very interesting welcome bonuses depending on whether players prefer using cryptocurrency or credit cards for making their deposits.
Crypto players can use the CRYPTO400 promo code to get a 400% deposit match up to $4,000 on their first deposit.
If you’re old school, though, you can use SS250 to get a 250% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000 with a fair 35x rollover requirement. And if your deposit is $100 or more you’ll get 100 free spins on the Pho Sho slot game as well.
Once you’ve played through that first deposit you’ll then be able to use SS100 on your next five credit card deposits to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on each, bringing your total welcome package up to $6,000 in bonus cash — which is pretty fantastic.
Beyond that, there is the Slot of the Week bonus, which lets you earn free spins when you play the qualifying slot game, weekly reload bonuses, and more.
Super Slots players can load up their accounts with Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, Perosn2person, Money Order, bank wire transfers, cashier's checks, and 16 cryptocurrencies.
Payouts are fast and easy, with low minimum withdrawal limits for most crypto options.
Pros
● Up to $7,000 + 30 free spins
● Over 200 online slot games to choose from
● Fantastic mobile casino website
● Exciting giveaways
Cons
● Limited bonus variety
● Outdated website
Black Lotus had to be included on this list for nothing else than its exceptional mobile app. It’s slick, easy to use, and every game loads fast — no matter whether you use iOS or Android devices… you don’t need to download any additional apps to use it, as it runs flawlessly in your device’s native browser.
Black Lotus doesn’t have the largest collection of games of the casinos on our list, but their selection is fantastic, being powered by Betsoft, Rival, and Saucify. Most of the Black Lotus library consists of 3D slot titles like Purse of the Mummy and Gunspinner’s Gold and many more popular titles like Alkemor’s Tower and Mystic Wolf.
There are also a few mobile jackpot online slots like Molten Moolah, Prince of Fortune, and Dragon Rockets, which have a wide range of progressive jackpots ranging from just a few thousand dollars up to a few hundred thousand dollars.
New players can use the 200BLACK promo code to get a 200% deposit match bonus worth up to $7,500 in bonus cash plus 30 free spins on the Big Game slot.
You’ll also automatically earn tickets for the weekly $1,000 drawing for every $30 you spend at the casino. Not only that, but one lucky winner will win a brand new car — which is pretty cool if you ask us.
Black Lotus has a decent, but fairly limited selection of banking options. Players can load up their accounts with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, bank wire, ecoPayz, and Bitcoin.
Minimum withdrawal amounts are a little higher than we like to see, but still relatively fair at a $150 minimum.
Pros
● Up to $7,500 in bonuses
● Around 200 real money online slots
● 30+ progressive jackpot games
● Hot Drop Jackpot games are available
Cons
● Low payout limits on some methods
● High fees on credit card deposits
Slots.lv is our favorite online casino for progressive jackpot slots because of the sheer number of top-notch games with impressive jackpot prizes. Players who are looking to win big will have plenty of phenomenal high-payout games.
You’ll find tons of great online slots from some of the top providers like Genesis, Rival, BetSoft, RealTime Gaming, and plenty of other fantastic slot designers.
This is great news for progressive jackpot fans because you’ll have tons of massive jackpot games like 777 Deluxe, Golden Buffalo, Reels & Wheels XL, and the massive RTG progressive jackpot title, Shopping Spree. The sheer variety of jackpots available extends beyond the slots, too, as there are jackpot bingo and card games as well.
That alone would be enough, but Slots.lv doesn’t stop there. We also found several top-notch slots connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network, which backs up the already exciting gameplay with hourly and daily jackpot prizes and a Super Jackpot that must drop before it reaches $300,000. This is just one more reason we choose Slots.lv for our jackpot games.
There are two great welcome bonuses available at Slots.lv, depending on whether you prefer to deposit with credit cards or cryptocurrency.
Credit card depositors will get a 200% match on their first deposit for up to $1,000. Once they’ve played through that, their next eight deposits will have a 100% match of up to $500 each for a total of $5,000 in bonus cash with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement.
If you deposit with one of the accepted forms of crypto, however, you’ll get a 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit, with eight 150% match bonuses worth $750 each instead. This gives crypto bettors up to $7,500 in bonus funds with the same 35x rollover requirement.
Beyond that, there is a very handsome referral bonus, a generous rewards program, and weekly reload offers.
Slots.lv accepts Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets through MatchPay, and a few cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Like our #1 casino, we recommend you use cryptocurrency when playing here. The bonuses are considerably larger with crypto and you avoid a lot of frustrating fees and payout limitations.
If you opt not to use crypto, you can expect your weekly payout amount to be limited to only $2,500. This means if you win any big prizes, it might take a few weeks to collect all of your winnings. A small issue, but one worth noting.
Pros
● 1,000% welcome bonus
● Hundreds of high-RTP slots
● Low wagering requirements
● Excellent VIP program
Cons
● Only one software provider
● Low payout caps on some bonuses
Casino Extreme is an excellent online casino powered exclusively by RealTime Gaming. Like most RTG casinos you’ll find Casino Extreme packed with high-RTP slots and tons of impressive bonus codes — particularly the massive 1,000% deposit bonus new players are offered after signing up.
RTG is well known for its exciting online slots real money players enjoy. They’re packed with fun features and fair payout rates (most RTG games sit somewhere around 96%) and Casino Extreme has pulled only the best options from the RealTime Gaming catalog.
Whether you’re looking for classic-style slots like 777 or are keen to experience fast-paced jackpot games like Achilles and Asgard Deluxe, you’ll find plenty of great options here.
We even found larger jackpot games like Aztec’s Millions which does exactly what it says on the tin and offers a $1.3 million dollar jackpot to players in need of a challenge.
The Casino Extreme welcome bonus is a beast. New players can use the promo code THEBIGONE which will give players a bonus of up to 1,000% that can be used on any non-progressive slot (777 is also excluded from this bonus). The bonus varies in size depending on how much you deposit.
● $20 - $99.99 gets a 500% match
● $100 - $149.99 gets a 650% match
● $150 - $199.99 gets an 800% match
● $200+ gets a 1,000% match bonus
This bonus comes with a 27x wagering requirement attached to it, which is fantastic for a bonus of this size. This is balanced out, however, by the max cashout being limited to only 10x your deposit. So there is a lot of free play involved, but it comes with some fairly stringent limitations.
Serious players should also check out Casino Extreme’s VIP program which offers enhanced weekly withdrawal limits, faster reward point acquisition, cash-back bonuses, and many more great perks.
You can load up your Casino Extreme account with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and a variety of fiat payment options including AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and Interac.
Payouts are fast and fee-free, making banking a relatively painless process.
There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to building the perfect online slot casino, and while not everyone wants the same thing when it comes to their online casinos, there are a few things that everyone considers important.
We’ve made sure that each casino on this list strikes a balance between quality and quantity. This means you can expect to find a wide range of high payout online slots.
The websites we picked offer online slot games from reputable game providers like RTG, Betsoft, and more. This is to ensure you find your favorite titles and categories, no matter if you’re looking for traditional fruit machines or bonus buy slots.
Whether you’re looking for free spins, deposit match bonuses, or just interested in free play tournaments, we’ve ensured each casino on this list offers a wide range of free play options to keep you playing.
All the games and bonuses in the world won’t do you any good if you can’t top up your bankroll. We’ve ensured that no matter whether you prefer to pay with credit cards, cryptocurrency, or e-wallets you’ll have plenty of options.
If you’re looking for the fastest payouts, we recommend that you try Bitcoin casinos. They provide instant withdrawals.[2]
Playing online slots is equally exciting - and even simpler - than playing at your local casino. Follow these steps to get started:
Navigate to the slot games section on your chosen casino website. Pick a game that catches your interest and open it.
Once in the game, click on the “Info” icon or similar. Check the paytable to understand the winning symbols and their value, as well as bonus features like free spins and multipliers. Understanding these will help you maximize your chances of winning.
Adjust your bet amount using the provided controls. You can usually set the coin value and the number of paylines you want to activate.
Tip: The bet size is automatically set to a relatively high amount when you first open the game. Don’t skip this step - or you could accidentally bet more than you’re willing to!
Click the “Spin” button to start the game. The reels will spin, and symbols will land in random positions. If matching symbols align on an active payline, you will win real money prizes.
Slots are a far cry from the beasts that they were back in the old days and because they’ve developed so much, there are all kinds of weird terms applied to them. If you’re not “in the know”, here’s a crash course:
Three-reel slots are probably the most recognizable, classic style of slot machines. They are so named because they have (make sure you’re seated for this) three reels. They also generally come with only one pay line right across the middle of the reels, though modern games may offer variations on this — though that is not common.
Five-reel slot games are probably the most common form. The two additional reels make it possible to fold in a wide variety of features and paylines, making it easy for companies to build a ton of distinct games.
Multi-payline slots are — simply put — any slot game that has more than one payline. Though this term is generally used to refer to games that have a fairly high number of paylines.
Multi-reel slots are, again, any video slot machine that has more than 1 reel (which is most of them).
Video slots is a generic term coined for physical slot machines that use animated digital reels in lieu of physical reels. Most real-world slot machines are video slots, as well as all online slot games.
3D slots are games that use 3D rendered graphics for some gameplay elements, whether it’s the reels, the slot game’s background, or some other element. This gives the slots a very modern look reminiscent of modern video games.
Progressive jackpot slots are slot games where a portion of every bet goes into a potentially massive jackpot prize. This jackpot continues to grow until triggered by one lucky player — usually through the slot’s bonus round. These games have lower RTP ratings and higher volatility than regular slots but can be worth it for players who like to live dangerously.
Are you a big slots fan, but feel like you’re just throwing your cash into the abyss? Here are a few of our favorite tips to keep you in the game longer — and if you’re lucky, they might help you walk away a winner.
Play High RTP Games: If you find yourself burning through money, take a moment to make sure you’re playing games with an RTP of 95% or higher. While this doesn’t guarantee you will win more often, you can expect to as the casino keeps a smaller portion of every bet to themselves, meaning they can afford to pay out more.
Take Advantage of Practice Mode: There are so many complicated features and play modes in today’s video slot games that it makes sense to spend a little time practicing before you commit your bankroll. Not only will this let you get an idea of the game’s pacing, but you’ll be able to make better betting decisions once you have sussed out all the hidden features.
Play With Bonus Funds: The best real money online casinos offer generous deposit bonuses ranging from free bonus cash to free spins on various slot games. Take advantage of as many of these bonuses as you can, as all the extra free play gives you even more chances to win.
We found Gemhalla by BGaming to be the best online slot game for most players. It has a 97.17% RTP, cascading symbols, dynamic paytable, and charming artwork.
Yes! The best real-money online slots are fully mobile-optimized. This is a win for busy slots fans as you can enjoy all of your favorite games anywhere you have data.
And the best part is you won't even have to worry about downloading any extra apps, as it’s all handled in your phone or tablet’s browser.
Aside from our top pick, Gemhalla, our favorite high-payout real money slots are Monster Pop, Reels & Wheels XL, 7 Fortune Frenzy, and Bubble Bubble 3.
